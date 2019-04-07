Class act at Rocky kindy opening

NEW FACILITY: Catholic Education officially blessed and opened its newest kindergarten, St Anthony's Catholic Kindergarten, in North Rockhampton this week. Adults L-R: Kindergarten assistant Tracey Busch, Catholic Bishop of Rockhampton Michael McCarthy, Kindergarten director Michelle Fletchett, relief teacher Carlynne Royes, children's disability worker Helen Reece. Students L-R: John Nguyen, Jaxon Jones, Zavier Thompson, Adelayde Horstman-Dwyer, Henry Eades, Cooper Agnew (obscured with hand to face), Emersen Harris, Landon Varricchio, Leon De Groot, Declan Ahern, Zackary McPherson, Louise Misselbrook, Tami Okedare, Isla Johnson, Angus Calderbank, Kairi Blyton, Isabelle Atu, Mace Fox, Kaleigh O'Dea, Coah Bryant and Imogen Docherty

CHILDREN at St Anthony's Catholic Kindergarten showed off their new facility to a group of very special guests at the Blessing and Opening Ceremony in North Rockhampton last week.

The Most Reverend Michael McCarthy DD, Catholic Bishop of Rockhampton blessed the kindergarten and Catholic Education Diocesan Director Leesa Jeffcoat AM conducted the official opening.

Also in attendance were Queensland Catholic Education Commission representative Jane Slattery, Assistant Director Schools Rockhampton Region Mike Kelso, Early Learning and Care Coordinator Kathryn Byrne, Rockhampton Regional Council Member Rose Swadling, Parish priests Fr Marcel Kujur and Fr Frank Gilbert, representatives from Catholic primary schools and colleges and members of the St Anthony's kindergarten, school, parish and wider communities.

Mrs Byrne said it was an exciting time for St Anthony's and she was grateful Catholic Education could be part of such a vibrant and friendly community. .

"The practical support offered, and many hours of planning and coordination have been integral to establishing St Anthony's Catholic Kindergarten,” she said.

Catholic Education was particularly appreciative of the support received from Rockonia Parish (especially the Holy Family Catholic community) and St Anthony's Catholic Primary School.

Mrs Byrne said the centre featured spacious modern facilities and offered a Queensland Approved Kindergarten Program delivered by university trained early years teachers.

"The Catholic kindergarten program also provides an all-encompassing family atmosphere that supports the nurturing of spirituality in the child where gospel values and religious concepts and experiences are shared through every child's natural relationship with God and their world,” Mrs Byrne said.

Miss Jeffcoat said the addition of another Catholic kindergarten to meet the early years education needs of North Rockhampton families was warmly received, opening with a full cohort of 44 children from the start of the year.

"Building on the support for St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten in Park Avenue which opened in 2013, strong demand has continued for Kindergarten places here at St Anthony's right from the early planning stages and it is very satisfying for Catholic Education to be able to support children and families, particularly working parents, with options that suit them at both facilities,” Miss Jeffcoat said.

The new Kindergarten was fully funded by Catholic Education with the capability of catering for increased enrolments in the future.