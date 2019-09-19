Classic 1980s music sets the scene

Rowan rocks out in the Rock of Ages musical making its way to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre.

THE curtain hasn’t yet closed on the 1980s.

Now the final countdown is on for Mad About Theatre’s production of Rock of Ages: The Musical.

Buderim’s Rowan Howard will join Noosa’s Blossom Goodchild and Maleny’s Ben Adams on the stage at Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre for the much-anticipated show.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, this feel-good Broadway musical will have you headbanging along to hits from REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and more.

Catch Rock of Ages next month at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton, with performances on October 11 and 12.

Owner and producer of the show Madison Thew-Keyworth said it had wide appeal, with musical lovers and non-theatre folks all enjoying the show.

“Rock of Ages is set against a classic backdrop of 1980s rock tunes, including Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Feel the Noise, Know What Love Is, The Final Countdown and Can’t Fight This Feeling,” she said.

“When combined with the incredible acting and dancing talents of our cast, this is one performance that will have audiences singing along and rocking in the aisles from start to finish.”

Tickets are on sale now for all shows.

For bookings, visit www.seeitlive.com.au or phone (07) 4927 4111.

The musical is recommended for people aged 13 years and older.

