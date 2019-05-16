Classics By The Coast brings vintage charm to Emu Park

YOU BEAUTY: Glen Hamilton with his pride and joy, a 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S340.

SHE has a sleek, maroon hue, curvaceous edges and an excitable purr.

She is a 51-year-old timeless beauty, a 1968 Plymouth Barracuda, with the glint of a much younger model and the charm of a long-perfected brand.

The pride and joy of All Classic Motor Club president and one of the founding members, Glen Hamilton, will be showed off at the May 26 Classics By The Coast biennial event, held at Emu Park.

The event draws up to 10,000 displayers and spectators from all over, with at least 100 nominations so far from enthusiasts in Central Queensland, the Central Highlands, Brisbane, Mackay and Coolum.

"We usually end up with around 300 nominations and it is steadily increasing each year,” Mr Hamilton said.

"We're aiming for 300 to 400 (vehicles).”

It's a love for classic cars and vehicles, a focus on individuality and the sentiment behind the memories the classics evoke that keep enthusiasts like Mr Hamilton engaged with the event.

"It's just the pleasure of being in them and cruising around,” he said.

"It gives you a reason to just cruise around, take things steady and take a step back in time.”

This is the 11th time the family-friendly picnic day event will have run and Mr Hamilton expects it to get bigger and better each year.

"Last year we had around 380 vehicles,” he said.

"It's open to all sorts of classics, including hot rods, vintage cars, commercial cars and motorcycles.

"It incorporates Fashions on the Coast as well, with prizes donated by Atomic Vintage and Pegs Pinups.

"There will be a rockabilly band called the LineLockers playing on stage and a DJ called Jimmy D.”

Mr Hamilton encourages members of the public to come out to the event, which doesn't focus on competition but the enjoyment of a "laid-back day out”.

"We even accept modern classics, although the event is primarily aimed at traditional classics,” he said.

"We're not a closed book on what a classic car is. It's great to have people with modern classics who are proud of their vehicles.”

The event is not only a way to appreciate the vehicular works of art, but also a way of giving back to the community.

In 2015, the All Classic Motor Club put 150 Year 12 students in CQ through the Jason Ridge Foundation Defensive Driving School.

In 2017, it donated two cars to the PCYC initiative Braking the Cycle.

"It's for people who don't have the means to get their logbook hours, have someone take them for a drive or access to a vehicle or the money to do it,” Mr Hamilton said.

"It's to help the kids who are falling through the cracks get their hours up and get their licence.”

This year, the major beneficiaries are Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club and Give Me Five For Kids.

"Emu Park SLSC have some major renovations to their building and their building is not well at the moment,” he said.

"So we're getting some money towards that.

"For Give Me Five, the money that we give will be spent on the Rockhampton and Gladstone Base Hospital children's wards.

"We always make sure the money stays local.”

DETAILS

Where: Bell Park, Emu Park

When: May 26. 9.30am-3pm.

Cost: Gold coin donation

Nominate for Fashions on the Coast at the Atomic Vintage stall at the event.