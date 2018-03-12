Classy Crocs take down Drovers in rugby season opener

Paul Miller was one of the Cap Coast Crocs' best in their win over Dawson Valley Drovers on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: The Cap Coast Crocs have made a stellar start to the 2018 Rugby Capricornia season, downing reigning premiers Dawson Valley 33-12.

Rock-solid defence was a feature of the victory but the Crocs also proved they had plenty of strike power, running in four tries.

Flyhalf Matiu Haereroa said it was a fantastic team effort to get the win and claim the Challenge Cup in the opening round.

"Everyone played well, everyone put in,” he said.

"It was a really tough game. Our defence was great and I think that's what won us the game.

"We knew Drovers would bring their A-game and we were happy to get over the top of them.”

Led by Paul Miller in the centres, the Crocs' backs hammered the Drovers backline, making several breaks which resulted in tries.

Matt Solis was on target with the boot, converting several penalties well out from the posts.

Haereroa said halfback Danny Smith put plenty of pressure on his opposite number, while forward Liam Nicholls produced some "monster shots”.

Cap Coast have the bye this weekend and will meet Colts in their next outing on March 24.

Haereroa said while there were some new faces in the line-up, the core of the team was the same as last year.

”We're just going to take it one game at a time but Saturday's win is something really positive to build on.

"We've still got a lot we need to work on but it's a good foundation for us.”

ROUND 1 RESULTS