Classy Kurt making his mark on rugby league stage

YOUNG TALENT: Kurt on the burst for the Mackay Cutters against Wynnum Manly in the Round 13 Intrust Super Cup at BB Print Stadium. Daniel McKenzie

RUGBY LEAGUE: Kurt Wiltshire has always been one to let his actions do the talking.

And it seems there are plenty of people in rugby league circles who are listening.

The career of the Alpha-born Rockhampton Grammar graduate has come on leaps and bounds since he made the move to the North Queensland Cowboys three years ago.

One of his most notable achievements came last year when the under-20s centre was named the Cowboys National Youth Competition Player of the Year.

He played 19 games for 13 tries, edging a number of his higher-profile teammates for the honour.

This year he made the monumental step up to the country's second-tier competition, the Intrust Super Cup.

He played his first game for the Mackay Cutters, an affiliate club of the Cowboys, in round two and has been a regular in the side and undoubtedly one of their best.

Cutters' coach Steve Sheppard believes the future is bright for Kurt.

"He started out in the under-20s and once he played for us he really hasn't looked back,” Sheppard said.

Kurt Wiltshire flies high to take a bomb for the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup. Stuart Quinn

"If he holds the form that he displays each week for us he'll certainly hold his spot.

"He's definitely an NRL prospect - and a career NRL prospect.”

Sheppard said it was an achievement for Kurt to be a fixture in a Q-Cup side at 20.

"He's got a good head on some young shoulders,” he said.

"He works hard at his game. He's always doing video on the opposition and himself in his own time, which is a really good attribute.

"It shows just how dedicated he is. He prepares himself the best he can for his team, which is really important.”

His emergence on the Q-Cup scene did not go unnoticed by state selectors.

Kurt was named in the Queensland under-20s team that played NSW in the curtain-raiser to State of Origin Game 3 at Suncorp Stadium.

Kurt Wiltshire scored for the Queensland under-20s in their historic win over New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium. QRL MEDIA

He scored a try in the second half as the Maroons won 30-12 to claim the Darren Lockyer Shield for the first time since the under-age competition started in 2012.

Mum Donna, who watched the live stream at Rockhampton Leagues Club, went "ballistic” when he scored the four-pointer.

"I was jumping up and down. I do get highly excited,” she said.

"He was brilliant, his defence was great and it was fantastic to see him score.”

Dad Kevin was at Suncorp for the game.

"It was really good and I was doing plenty of cheering in the grandstand,” he said.

"He's played good footy his whole life but once he moved to Rocky he was certainly up there with the best.

Kurt Wiltshire and Yeppon's Harry Grant after the Queensland under-20s' historic win over NSW. CONTRIBUTED

"He really wants to make it to the next level and he's had to sacrifice a lot to get this far.

"He's a good talker on the field, he leads by example and he's well liked by his peers.”

Donna believes it was Kevin's passion for rugby league that ignited the fire in Kurt and his older brother, Wade.

"His love for the game is what inspired the two boys,” she said.

"If Kurt didn't have that, he wouldn't be where he is today.”

Kurt started playing with the Gemfield Giants at age five.

Donna recalls how they clocked up the kilometres in football season as they made weekly trips to Springsure, Emerald, Clermont and Tieri.

"When he was younger it was more his size than anything,” she said.

"He was pretty thick-set and he just seemed to steam-roll the opponents.

rok-rgsfoot16c Kurt Wiltshire Player no 12 - Rockhampton Grammar Rockhampton Grammar School vs Crescent Lagoon Sharyn O'Neill SO16-0710-4 Sharyn O'Neill

"When he hit Grade 8 he just tapered off and that's when his skills really came into play.

"Kevin has always said he's got good hands, he gives a good pass and knows when to let go of the ball and he's very strong.”

The Wiltshires moved to Rockhampton when Kurt finished Year 4 and he started Year 5 at Grammar.

He quickly became a force in the school ranks and the local competition with Rockhampton Brothers.

Several NRL clubs were courting the teenage talent but he went with the Cowboys partly, according to Donna, because of his desire to stay in Queensland.

The proud mum knew very early on that Kurt was going to excel at rugby league.

"He was good from day dot,” she said.

"He just had that something special. Footy was his everything and he just loved the game. I think if you love something it gives you that extra something.

"I know there are lots of hopefuls out there looking to make it to the big time but I know that Kurt is determined to realise that dream.”