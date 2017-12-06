Classy young CQ cowboy caps year with dual titles

TITLE DOUBLE: Marlborough cowboy Logan Beak has added the steer ride buckles from both the Top Guns and Young Guns series to his haul of trophies this year.

RODEO: Winning on the local rodeo circuit became something of a habit this year for Marlborough cowboy Logan Beak.

His courage and class saw him master all manner of bucking beasts on his way to amassing an impressive array of trophies and buckles.

The unassuming teen has come a long way in the three years since he first jumped on the back of a steer at St Brendan's College, where he is a boarder.

And his first rodeo win at the 2016 New Year's Showdown at the Great Western Hotel gave rise to an impressive run of form over the past 12 months.

Beak's latest success came by two as he won the steer ride title in both the Top Guns and Young Guns series for 2017.

It was the ultimate reward for the 16-year-old, who rarely finished outside the top two in each of the rounds he rode at the Great Western Hotel.

"I'm pretty proud of myself,” he said.

KEEN: Logan Beak in action at the Great Western Hotel.

"It's really exciting because I did have my sights set on winning the two titles from the start of the year.

"I started both series pretty well and I kept coming up with some pretty good results each round.”

Beak will move up to junior bulls next year and has more titles in his sights.

"I've been practising on bigger stuff lately so I'm pretty confident about stepping up next year,” he said.

"It's good fun; there is nothing like jumping on the back of one and going the eight seconds.

"I do get nervous in the chute but, when you ride it, you feel pretty good. It means all the hard work has paid off.”

Beak rates highly his victory in the steer ride at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's annual Bulls 'n' Barrels in October and his trifecta of wins at the St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo the month before.

He still remembers fondly his introduction to the rodeo game when he first arrived at St Brendan's.

"All the boys were doing rodeo down there and I went and jumped on a couple and I liked it from there,” he said.

Beak thanked his dad Stephen, a former bull rider who had been a wonderful support and mentor, and fellow cowboy Tyler Morgan who was always ready to help him.

He is keen to keep progressing in the sport and is more than willing to do the hard yards to realise his rodeo dream.

"I just want to keep going up in the ranks and hopefully I'll be competing in the PBR one day,” Beak said.