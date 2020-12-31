Menu
Russell Claus.
Council News

Claus talks red tape, relationships and saving Rocky’s money

Timothy Cox
31st Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Russell Claus’ mayoral pitch stems from his claim to be the only candidate with local government and life experience to get the job done.

Asked about his policies regarding Rockhampton Regional Council itself, he said he wanted to restore productivity and morale and draw a clearer line between policy-making and action to reign in bureaucracy.

“I want to make sure that we have a more efficient and effective council organisation,” Mr Claus said.

“I want to try and foster an environment of innovation and problem solving within the council, responsibility for dealing with the issues that they are professionally trained to deal with.”

Mr Claus said that as mayor, he would focus on strengthening relationships with other councils and with state and federal agencies.

He said, for instance, that for purposes other than administrative, he would treat Rockhampton and Livingstone as one.

“One of my major platforms is making sure that we are one community again,” he said.

“We will operate as a united community of Central Queensland to everybody outside of this region.”

“I want to make the council a lot more transparent and open to the community. I want council to be perceived as a bastion of integrity and professionalism.”

Mr Claus said he wanted to keep as much money as possible in the region, which could be reflected by orienting the council’s procurement policy towards buying local.

If elected, he would “go in and undertake a stocktake” of the council to understand exactly what its needs were, and then “‘look at shifting priorities in order to better serve the community.

“It’s about getting more out of the organisation, so more value for money for the community,” he said.

“10 cents saved means 90 cents gone to another part of the country.

“If we don’t support local business, we don’t support local jobs, we don’t support local families, and we basically cut our own throat.

“In my view there’s been significant waste that the community is not seeing and I want to ensure that that doesn’t happen in the future.”

He said there was substance behind the slogan “New Vision, New Mayor”.

Mr Claus’ views on regional events, sport, the arts, health, and more are available on his Facebook page.

Rockhampton’s mayoral by-election will be held on January 23.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

