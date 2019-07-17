Menu
ON TARGET: Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws goal shooter Rebecca Hall steadies for a shot in the game against Gladstone Opens on Sunday.
Netball

Claws complete perfect regular season

Pam McKay
by
17th Jul 2019 10:30 AM
NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws have completed a clean sweep of their regular season in the Queensland Premier League.

The Dana Sherwood-captained Claws ran out 59-25 winners over the Gladstone Opens in Gladstone on Sunday to make it seven wins from seven games this season.

Goal keeper Hayley Smith was awarded player of the match honours.

The Claws are sitting on top of the Zone 3 ladder but other teams in their zone still have round games to play.

The Claws opened their 2019 campaign with wins over Nambour Opens (37-26), the Sunshine Coast Opens (46-19) and Caloundra Opens (52-31) in their opening triple header played in Bundaberg in May.

They followed that up with three impressive wins on their home court last month against the Hervey Bay 19s (68-14), Bundaberg Opens (43-30) and Hervey Bay Opens (57-29).

The winner in each of the six zones in the competition, along with two wild cards, will contest the state finals in Brisbane in October.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

