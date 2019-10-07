Claws conquer CQ but not Qld

The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws (back row, from left) assistant coach Toni Robson, Yasmin Ramsay, Hayley Smith, Lily Bartlem, Rebecca Thompson, Rebecca Hall, Adrianne Greenhalgh, Bridget Fletcher, Kira-Lee Nicol and coach Zoe Seibold and (front, from left) Taylah Wark, Emily Bleney, captain Dana Sherwood, Holly Newton and Liezel Viljoen.

NETBALL: The seemingly ­unstoppable Rockhampton Claws were shown their own mortality during a tough weekend at the Queensland Premier League state finals.

The Rockhampton team finished in fifth place overall.

It was a rough start for the Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws who spent the weekend taking on Queensland’s best in Brisbane.

Formidable in their regular season, the Claws cruised through undefeated in the Central Queensland zone.

However, Saturday gave them the bitter taste of defeat.

The Claws were pooled with North Gold Coast, Ipswich, and Townsville — all winners of their respective zones.

First up for the Claws were North Gold Coast Opens in the first round on Saturday morning.

Claws were nudged out of a round one win by 10 points, going down 51-41.

Round two did not bring any respite to the Rockhampton side as they went down 52-45 to the Ipswich flyers.

In round three, the Claws ­finally found form, defeating Townsville City Opens 49-35, but it was too little, too late as the competition’s format meant that the top two teams of each pool were given a chance at the championship.

The rest were left to play for fifth place.

The Rockhampton side were among the teams unable to secure a top-four position.

The Claws made short work of Bundaberg Opens with a 61-29 win on their way to the fifth place.

Rockhampton took on Townsville City Opens for their final match of the fixture.

A commanding 68-34 point win saw the Claws secure fifth spot.

Claws Captain Dana ­Sherwood said the step up in calibre from the Central Queensland competition to the State level proved too much for her side.

“The Brisbane teams play far more often than we do, so their play is faster and really polished,” Sherwood said.

“We have the skill in Central Queensland to be at that level, I think.”

The skipper said if they exhibited the form of their last few games earlier in the weekend, they might have picked up some wins against some of the harder teams and progressed further.

“We finished strong,” she said.

“Once we were warmed up we were playing flowing netball and we had a lot of trust in each other,” she said.

Sherwood said North Gold Coast, who secured a grand final position, were the most difficult team to play against over the weekend.

The competition potentially marks the last time the Claws will play until next season and Sherwood welcomed the break.

Overall, she said fifth in Queensland was an effort to be proud of.

She commended the hard work and commitment of her teammates.