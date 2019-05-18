Claws open 2019 campaign with weekend triple header

READY TO GO: Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws coach Zoe Seibold (left) and captain Dana Sherwood are primed for the season start.

READY TO GO: Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws coach Zoe Seibold (left) and captain Dana Sherwood are primed for the season start. Allan Reinikka ROK170519aclaws1

NETBALL: Coach Zoe Seibold says the Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws are "pumped” and itching to hit the court in their season-opening triple header this weekend.

The Claws will this year line up in Netball Queensland's Premier League, a multi-division competition to determine the best association teams in the state.

The team previously played in the Queensland State Netball League, which has been replaced by the Ruby and Sapphire Series.

Seibold said the Claws were determined to win a place in the Ruby Series next year and the elite Sapphire Series in 2021 but that plan would hinge on their performance in the Premier League.

The Premier League has six zones, contested by teams from north Queensland to the south-east corner. The winners in each zone advance to a play-off in August, with the victors qualifying for the finals series in October.

Yasmin Ramsay will line up with the Claws again in the 2019 season. Amanda Ramsay GLA260618RAMSAY

Seibold said the Claws had their sights firmly set on the finals.

They will play in Zone 3, taking on teams from Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast, Nambour and Caloundra over three weekends.

"We need to win our zone and be looking towards making that finals series in Brisbane so we can show we have the depth and strength to move forward into the Ruby Series next year,” she said.

READ: Public meeting to discuss future direction of Claws

READ: GALLERY: Coach hails improving Claws players as season ends

READ: Capricorn Claws looking for big finish to 2018 season

READ: Nicol realises her dream of returning to the Claws

"We are under no illusion about how important this season is for us.

"The girls know just what it means in terms of what the future holds.”

Seibold said the Claws were bound for Bundaberg this weekend with the intention of winning three from three.

The play Nambour at 1pm today, Sunshine Coast at 4.30pm today and Caloundra at 10.20am tomorrow.

"The team is looking really good and the girls are really keen to get on court,” she said.

"We started our pre-season in late December, anticipating that Round 1 would be in April, so this weekend has been a long time coming.

"We haven't played the southern teams for quite a while so we're really keen to see where our baseline is.

"Our opponents are a bit of an unknown but after this weekend we'll have a better idea of where we're at.”

VICE-CAPTAIN: Claws' goal shooter Kira-Lee Nicol. Chris Ison ROK250518cclaws1

Experienced mid-court player Dana Sherwood will captain the Claws this season, with Bec Thompson and Kira-Lee Nicol the vice-captains.

Seibold said it was a different looking team to last year, with some returning faces and new faces in the line-up.

She said the defensive end of the court was very strong courtesy of Thompson and young gun Leizel Viljoen, and she was excited to see the dynamic attacking combination of Nicol and Lily Bartlem.

Seibold said Rebecca Hall, last year's MVP, was skilling up to play either end of the court, providing some versatility to the line-up.

"We're very lucky in that we have strong leaders in each area of the court,” she said.

"The girls are pumped. We're going out there to do our very best, get the wins and put ourselves in the very best position to be competitive in that finals series.”

CLAWS SQUAD

Dana Sherwood (captain), Bec Thompson, Kira-Lee Nicol, Hayley Smith, Yasmin Ramsay, Rebecca Hall, Taylah Wark, Leizel Viljoen, Holly Newton, Adrianne Greenhalgh, Bridget Fletcher, Talia Hopkins, Emily Bleney, Lily Bartlem