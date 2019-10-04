Claws ready to do region proud at QPL state finals

Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws player Liezel Viljoen is put through her paces by coach Zoe Seibold at a training session.

Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws player Liezel Viljoen is put through her paces by coach Zoe Seibold at a training session.

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws are ready to make their region proud at the Queensland Premier League state finals, according to coach Zoe Seibold.

The team was unbeaten in the regular season statewide competition, winning seven games from seven to finish four points clear on top of their zone.

They will now be one of eight teams that will be gunning for title glory at the Queensland State Netball Centre this weekend.

The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws (back row, from left) assistant coach Toni Robson, Yasmin Ramsay, Hayley Smith, Lily Bartlem, Rebecca Thompson, Rebecca Hall, Adrianne Greenhalgh, Bridget Fletcher, Kira-Lee Nicol and coach Zoe Seibold and (front, from left) Taylah Wark, Emily Bleney, captain Dana Sherwood, Holly Newton and Liezel Viljoen.

The Claws will play against fellow zone winners North Gold Coast, Ipswich and Townsville City on Saturday.

Those results will determine who they play in Sunday’s playoffs and ultimately their final ranking.

Coach Zoe Seibold said the players were excited for their opportunity.

“Our intent is to go down there and win but I also want the girls to enjoy their netball,” she said.

“I’ve congratulated them for the season so far – seven wins from seven games is an amazing achievement.

Emily Bleney.

“We want to win, who doesn’t, but we’re trying not to put that extra pressure on ourselves as well.

“Essentially, we’ve just got to stick to our game plan.

“That’s what we’ve done all season – we’ve really focused on what we’ve wanted to achieve in our games.”

Seibold said it had been a long season for the Claws, who played their opening fixtures in mid-May.

They have not played a QPL game since their 59-25 win over Gladstone on July 14.

Seibold said while it had been a lengthy break, the players had trained hard and were ready and raring to go.

“Their determination is our biggest strength and the girls have realised what it takes to win this season.

Bridget Fletcher.

“We’ve come together really well as a team and the depth in our squad has been great.

“Every area of the court is consistently strong, and we’ve got great leaders in our team as well.”

Seibold said the team’s experienced captain Dana Sherwood would lead the way, while goal attack Lily Bartlem and the versatile Rebecca Hall would also have a big influence.

“We’re going down there to put our best effort on court and make our region proud.”

PLAYER PROFILES

Dana Sherwood, captain, WA/C: Give and go queen with fast footwork.

Rebecca Thompson, vice-captain, GK: Takes every opportunity for the intercept.

Kira Lee Nicol, vice-captain, GS (injured): The long shot is her speciality – nothing but net.

Hayley Smith, GK: Elevation and speed. Loves to get her coach off her seat.

Taylah Wark, GD: Works hard effort after effort for her team. Takes the turnover and keeps working until safely delivered to the attack end.

Liezel Viljoen, WD: Youngest player in the team. She has the persistence to make the WA work overtime. wearing down her opposition.

Adrianne Greenhalgh, WD: ‘Renna’ is always encouraging her teammates to be their best. Has been described as a Gabi Simpson type player.

Holly Newton, WA: Speedy footwork and amazing eye for feeding the shooting circle.

Bridget Fletcher, C/WD: Every effort is 100% in attack and defence. Takes on feedback and is a handy utility player.

Emily Bleney, C/WA: Known for her fireball pass and extremely speedy all over the court.

Lily Bartlem, GA: Creates opportunities and loves the sneaky defensive turnover. Look out when she has the ball, hard to stop.

Rebecca Hall, GS/GA: Taking every opportunity this season to extend her game into the shooting circle, whilst bringing her extremely competitive defence skills.

Taylah Cox, GS: Tall, strong, accurate and can shoot.

Team members not playing the final series: Talia Hopkins, Yasmin Ramsay.

Kira-Lee Nicol.