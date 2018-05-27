Claws score first win of the season against Thundercats

ON TARGET: Goal shooter Kira-Lee Nicol impressed in her return to the Capricorn Claws at the weekend.

ON TARGET: Goal shooter Kira-Lee Nicol impressed in her return to the Capricorn Claws at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK260518anetball

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club Claws have broken through for their first win of the 2018 State Netball League season.

There were jubilant scenes at Rockhampton's CQUniversity yesterday as the Claws ran out 67-51 winners over the Wide Bay Thundercats.

The much-deserved victory came after the Claws battled hard only to be beaten by the Whitsunday Sharks and the ladder-leading Cairns Marlins on Saturday.

Coach Zoe Seibold said it was great to finish the weekend with a win.

"It was amazing, and it feels good,” she said yesterday.

"I think that's going to start the ball rolling for us now.

Emily Bleney on court for the Claws. Allan Reinikka ROK260518anetball

"I feel like the girls are building some momentum and we'll use that win to keep pushing us through and get us ready for the next round in Cairns.

"Although we didn't come away with the wins on Saturday, I've definitely seen a lot of improvement in our game.”

Seibold said the Claws took charge against the Thundercats right from the start, keeping their focus and sticking to the game plan to secure the all-important victory.

The new-look outfit failed to register a win in their opening round last month but Seibold said they had knuckled down and worked hard in preparation for the home triple header at the weekend.

She said she could not fault the girls' dedication and commitment.

"Everyone continues to put the effort in and I couldn't ask for any more,” she said.

"We just need to keep doing what we've been doing because we are definitely improving - and we've got more go to.”

Claws' player Adrianne Greenhalgh in action against the Cairns Marlins. Allan Reinikka ROK260518anetball

Goal shooter Kira-Lee Nicol made her return for the Claws at the weekend after a two-year absence and Seibold said she performed strongly.

"Kira-Lee's doing great. She provides really good leadership in that circle and brings with her a wealth of experience as well,” she said.

"We've also recruited Dana Sherwood, who's come to us from the Brisbane Tigers, and she's a great asset to add to our team.”

Claws' player of the match honours went to defender Rebecca Hall in the first game, Nicol in the second and centre Courtney Wheeler in the third.

RESULTS