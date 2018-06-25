Claws stand tall, pushing top three teams 'to the limit'

LEADING ROLE: Claws defender Rebecca Hall put in a player of the match performance against the Steelcats.

NETBALL: They didn't bring home a win from their northern road trip but the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws showed they can mix it with the competition's best.

The Claws travelled to Cairns at the weekend to take on the top three teams in the Queensland State Netball League.

They put in a valiant showing only to be beaten 47-42 by the Magnetic North Steelcats, 51-42 by the ladder-leading Marlin Coast Marlins and 49-44 by the Whitsunday Sharks in Cairns at the weekend.

Coach Zoe Seibold said she was happy with the results regardless and could not have been prouder of the team.

"We didn't come away with any wins but we were really competitive and pushed those top teams to the limit,” she said yesterday.

"We had opportunities to win against the Sharks and the Steelcats, but unfortunately we just couldn't go on with it.

"The girls kept giving it everything right until the last hooter which was really pleasing to see.

"Another positive is how we've managed to reduce the margins against these teams since the start of the season.

"We've seen plenty of improvement and I still feel like we've got another level we can go to so that's really exciting.”

The Claws drew a lot of confidence from their opening game against the Steelcats and that carried over into their two other games.

Seibold saw a dramatic improvement in the team's possession rate and said the whole court defence was amazing.

"There's a will and a want amongst this group and the girls are playing for each other,” she said.

"Even though we had three losses at the weekend, the feeling is still very positive.

"They've got a real fire in their belly because they realise just how close they've come to the best teams in the comp.”

Seibold took the opportunity to give 15-year-old training partner Lilly Peachey some game time at wing defence against the ladder-leading Marlins and she "definitely didn't look out of place”.

The Claws player of the match honours for the weekend went to defender Rebecca Hall, goal keeper Hayley Smith and goal shooter Kira-Lee Nicol.

Seibold said given the weekend's results, she was confident the Claws would taste victory in the final round on July 21 and 22 in Mackay.

They will take on the Wide Bay Thundercats, the only team they have beaten this season, the Whitsunday Sharks and the Magnetic North Steelcats.