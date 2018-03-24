Clayton Rd residents concerned for their safety

ENOUGH: Clayton Rd resident Greg Jones is fed up with drivers speeding through the detour.

ANOTHER Clayton Rd resident has come forward with safety concerns about the "speeding hoons" on the detour road.

The Morning Bulletin ran a story on Tuesday and Susan and Neil Bird, who were concerned about the "russian roulette" when they were trying to back out of their Clayton Rd home.

The road is a detour for the Scenic Highway reconstruction project.

Work continues on the Scenic Highway upgrade at Statue Bay. The detour via Clayton Rd is causing serious safety concerns for residents. Chris Ison ROK230318cstatue1

Adding to the choir is Greg Jones who says the Birds were completely right and that it is "extremely hard for all the people that live on Clayton Rd."

"The amount of traffic we are having here is horrendous," he said.

Greg described the detour as a "two-year nightmare."

"It is taking longer than any of us thought it would," he said.

"I have approached the council on a number of occasions to do something about it, we have asked speedmats or bumps to slow them down."

While there are speed signs, Greg says no one takes notice of them.

"We have had some close shaves," he said.

"Council said safety was their top priority, they did put some speed counters and they have been in place for about an year and they have done nothing with them.

"We do not feel safe, it's only a matter of time and there will be a major accident."

Due to the amount of traffic, Greg has to check the traffic for his wife when she tries to reverse out the driveway.

"When she backs out I have to walk out to the road and signal her if it is clear," he said.

"If they are doing 40 you have time but most of them are doing 60."

Around eight months ago there was an incident where a driver came around one of the bends on Clayton Rd speeding.

"He went through my neighbours fence, demolished it and he just backed out and took off," Greg said.

"I don't believe the police ever caught him.

"There has been close incidents because of the excessive speed, the speeds these people do."

It's not just physical damage.

"I have been abused for getting in my driveway because I had to slow down to get into it," Greg said.

Prior to speaking with The Morning Bulletin Greg had spoken with local police about doing more "radar traps."

"We don't see the police here much at all," Greg said.

"I think I have seen them once or twice in the last 12 - 18 months."

Last week's news of the council taking over the project was not well-received by residents in the street.

"We just see it will make it take longer," Greg said.

"I doubt it will be finished by the end of the year, no work has been going on there for three weeks."