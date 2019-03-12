Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

PHIL DICKINSON, chair of the Australian Energy and Minerals Mining Conference which kicks off in Brisbane on March 27, knows the energy and mining sectors like few others around the country.

He believes the nation is treading towards a future which encompasses a national reliance on solar and wind energy, and he believes the transition is inevitable.

Despite his optimism for the future of renewables, Mr Dickinson (pictured on the map, right) said exporting the clean coal of the Galilee to the developing world would, in comparison, be a monumental improvement to the current methods of generating energy through coal. The former miner turned stockbroker believes opening up the 'clean coal' reserves of the Galilee Basin would benefit the environment on a global scale.

Mr Dickinson is confident renewable energy is the way of the future and that eventually the nation's energy will be completely derived from non-fuel resources.

"The trend is towards non-coal generated electricity, but the renewables really need the support of storage such as batteries to really hasten that process of transition - and that is happening,” he said.

"Coal's place for now is to continue the generation of base-load power for quite some time.”

"I support the concept of the Adani Carmichael mine,” he said.

"Essentially, they (Adani) want to mine the Galilee to send the coal to India where there are a lot of people without power and a lot of people are burning coals that are far inferior to that of the Galilee.

"Someone needs to provide coal to the millions that don't have power and the millions that are obtaining power through the burning of inferior coal.

"Here is an opportunity for Queensland to provide them with clean coal.”

But at what point can you call coal clean?

According to Mr Dickinson, if it is from the Galilee basin, it's clean and the benefits are vast compared to the alternative.

"When comparing thermal coal in the Galilee and thermal coal in the Latrobe Valley (Victoria), the coal in the Galilee is a lot cleaner and more efficient that the thermal coal in Victoria,” he said

"Galilee coal has got more carbon per tonne than what the Victorian coal has, and that makes it more efficient in terms of energy production as you use less and get more energy.”

"It (Galilee coal) also doesn't throw as many impurities into the air...that's a global benefit, the clean coal when burnt emits less atmosphere damaging emissions.”

As for the tiny finch standing in the way of the Carmichael mine, Mr Dickinson said clean thermal coal can help out with the bird's welfare too.

"It's likely that the finch's future might be improved, because as it stands it is endangered and with Adani, along came a benefactor so the finch might be helped,” he said.

"I'm sure Adani will take notice on improvements that need to be made to their plan.

"In the end, Adani is employing people on the ground to monitor and secure the future of the bird and I don't see anybody else putting their hand out to help the bird - only Adani.

"I think it is possible that Adani might save the future of the bird.”