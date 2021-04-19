Clean-cut Cousins plots footy comeback

Ben Cousins has been pictured in public with a clean-cut new look ahead of a reported return to football.

Cousins was pictured with fans at West Coast's Round 5 win over Collingwood at Optus Stadium in Perth - and the pictures show a transformed appearance from the man sentenced to a seven-month prison term after being found guilty of stalking the mother of his children, Maylea Tinecheff.

He was released from Hakea Prison in December having served his full sentence.

The 42-year-old had not been seen in public since his release, but the sight of him returning to watch his former club on Friday night showed promising signs of a healthy and smiling Cousins.

In a photo shared by a West Coast Eagles fan page, Cousins appears happy to be surrounded by adoring fans.

Ben Cousins at the West Coast-Collingwood game at Optus Stadium. Credit: Louis Clune, West Coast Eagles Supporters Page.

The picture comes after reports emerged the former Brownlow medalist is plotting a return to football through Perth's local Metro Football League with the Queens Park Football Club.

The report claims Cousins is aiming to play six to 10 games this year after he recovers from a minor rolled ankle.

Ben Cousins went for the bushranger look for most of the past few years. Picture: Channel 7

According to The West Australian, Cousins has been in contact with Queens Park since December and has been training with the club.

"It was just a rolled ankle at training so hopefully I can get back out there soon," Cousins said.

"I've been training a couple of times a week."

The high-profile star has not played any type of football since his retirement in 2010.

Cousins played 238 games for West Coast and finished his AFL career at Richmond, playing a further 32 games.

Since retiring, Cousins' well publicised drug addiction has continued to make headlines.

Cousins pleaded guilty to a drug offence in April and received a $1500 fine after police found him in East Victoria Park with about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Cousins has previously served prison time for stalking Ms Tinecheff.

Ben Cousins was still sporting a ponytail during a court appearance in October last year.