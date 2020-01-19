‘Clean slate’: Barty’s focus on Aus Open prize

It has been a tale of two tournaments for Ash Barty's Australian Open preparation, and the World No. 1 says it is her ability to "find a way" that gives her confidence ahead of the next two weeks in Melbourne.

After a shock first round exit in Brisbane, Barty was able to claim her first title on home soil as she outclassed 19-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska to take out the Adelaide International 6-2, 7-5.

Barty said she was pleased how she was able to find a way in Adelaide. Picture: Sarah Reed

But even her week in Adelaide has had ups and downs as Barty conceded for much of the tournament she did not play her best tennis.

"The best part of this week (in Adelaide) is that I fought my way through and got better and better, dealt with each situation in each match and I put myself in another position to play for a title which was really nice," she said.

"Every match has been different this week I have played different types of players and worked my way through and problem solved each match … all and all very happy with the week."

Barty's win in the Adelaide International was the first time in nearly a decade that an Australian woman had won a title on home soil when Jarmila Wolfe's won the Hobart International in 2011.

She said it was nice having lost in Sydney two previous times, but she did not need a title to feel confident ahead of the Australian Open - she plays on Monday night against World No. 120 Lesia Tsurenko.

"I think (it's) reassuring but if I lost first round, first round (in Brisbane and Adelaide) I wouldn't hit the panic button it's the start of the new season," she said.

Barty shows off the spoils of her work in Adelaide. Picture: Sarah Reed

"Yes I take the learnings and experiences from last year but everyone is starting fresh it's a clean slate this year and it's about trying to bring out the best in yourself and problem solve the situation when you need to and I was able to do that.

"It wasn't my best tennis (in Adelaide) but I was able to find a way.

"Um not bad I suppose (how she feels her lead up has been), it has been a great preparation this week, it's been a great two weeks of preparation."

Melbourne is awash with huge posters of Australia's golden girl following her finish to the year as World No. 1, but Barty said she would have no problem dealing with the hype ahead of her.

"It's easy for me to lock down … I haven't changed, it hasn't changed me as a person so it shouldn't change me as a tennis player," she said.

"I enjoy the challenge and I enjoy what next week will bring, regardless of what number is next to my name it's a brilliant event to be a part of you only get to be a part of so many Australian Opens, so for me it is about enjoying the competition and enjoying the challenge and focusing on what I can do."