Clean sweep: Rocky teams off to winning start in QPL

Centre Rachelle Mollenhagen (left) was one of Rockhampton's best against Gladstone on Saturday.

Centre Rachelle Mollenhagen (left) was one of Rockhampton's best against Gladstone on Saturday. Matt Taylor GLA120518NETB

NETBALL: Rockhampton's open and under-18 teams have made a winning start to the Queensland Premier League.

They both played two games against Gladstone as part of the statewide competition designed to determine the best association teams in the under-16, under-18 and open divisions.

Rockhampton opens won 32-22 and 30-18.

The 18s won 55-16 and 54-21.

Opens coach Barb Ahmat said it was a good start and the players gelled well.

"Both games started off pretty close but towards half-time we started to pull away,” she said.

"Our defence was really strong and we had a lot more ball than they did.”

Centre Rachelle Mollenhagen was one of Rockhampton's best. Regular defender Bec Thompson was solid in her first appearance as goal shooter and received good support from Nicole McLaughlin and Alice Maguire who rotated between wing attack and goal attack.

In the 18s, Rockhampton goal shooter Breanna Warby was a stand-out, putting up 120 shots across the two games and scoring 92 goals in total.

Rockhampton's opens, 18s and 16s will all be in action in the next round, to be played at Jardine Park on June 2.

117 teams at Sullivan's Carnival

The Rockhampton Netball Association will host the 35th annual Sullivan's Carnival at Jardine Park this weekend.

It's shaping up to be an exciting event, with 117 nominations and 1350 players from Rockhampton, Biloela, Glastone, Emerald, Blackwater and Moranbah taking part.

Games will start about 10.30am on Saturday, with the carnival to wrap up with presentations about 2pm on Sunday.

Frenchville Sports Club Claws players will drop in to host a goal-shooting competition between 10am-2pm on the Saturday.

Nicol back for Claws

The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws have called on a familiar face to replace injured goal shooter Taylah Cox.

Kira-Lee Nicol, a former Claws player, will return to the court for the State Netball League team for their three home games on May 26 and 27 at Rockhampton's CQUniversity.

The Claws will play the Whitsunday Sharks at 2pm and the Marlin Coast at 6.30pm on the Saturday, and the Wide Bay Thundercats at 9.30am on the Sunday.