Clean-up begins, but Coast mayor's eyes turn to cyclone threat

L-R Dave Mazzaferri (Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Coordinator) with Mayor Bill Ludwig near the Tanby Road Round-a-bout and storm water drains which mitigated flash flooding in the area.

THE rain may have eased after it tore through the Capricorn Coast yesterday, but Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig is still on alert.

In the midst of assessing the damage to roads and homes, Cr Ludwig has turned his eyes to the low-pressure system which threatens to form into Tropical Cyclone Caleb.

North Queensland is now on high alert, with increasing risk of developing a cyclone as the system off the south east of Papua New Guinea is forecast to develop and drift slowly southwest.

While Cr Ludwig said the clean-up was charging on, "you can't direct Mother Nature" and the situation would be a "watching brief" over the weekend.

"The first issue is always to clean debris, make roads traffickable and do assessments to work out other repair work," he said.

"Fortunately it looks like the majority of rainfall is gone, but we are watching the major low that has formed to the north of Cairns and that will be a watching brief over the weekend to see where it progresses to and how much it intensifies, and whether it turns into a cyclone.

"We are hoping it will stay a low and if it does cross the coast goes inland and takes the land where the farmers and graziers need it, but unfortunately you can't direct Mother Nature.

"She decides where she wants to go and we have to deal with it when we get more rain than we need.

"This rain has been welcomed from the perspective we needed it in regional areas to recharge aquifers and for primary producers to get a good start coming into the drier season."

North Queensland is on cyclone watch this morning, with the weather bureau warning an intense storm could hit the region. #9News pic.twitter.com/wMZAuNJPf2 — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) March 22, 2017

While the rain has subsided in Yeppoon, with 12mm falling since 9am today, areas north of Yeppoon had yesterday recorded falls upwards of 300mm over three days.

Patchy rain is forecast for the remainder of the day with a chance of a thunderstorm and heavy falls this afternoon.

But the Bureau of Meteorology forecast this to ease up through the remainder of the week and weekend, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms through to Sunday.

Nine roads remain closed as of 1pm today, with another 12 open to motorists to "proceed with care".

Emergency services responded to a car which was caught in floodwaters on Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral. Chris Ison ROK220317crescue1

ROAD CLOSURES:

Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee: Road Closed to all Vehicles. Water across the road on the sealed section and closed on the unsealed section on the first floodway.

Coorooman Creek Rd, Cwarral: Closed to all vehicles at floodway near Rockhampton Emu Park Rd.

Doonside Rd, Canal Creek: Closed to all vehicles at the bridge.

Jennings Rd, Cawarral: Closed to all vehicles at the bridge.

Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary: Closed to all vehicles at western end.

Old Byfield Rd, Lake Mary: Closed to all vehicles, floodway near Mt Rae Rd intersection.

Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage Bay: Closed to all vehicles at Tilpal Creek.

Taranganba Rd, Taroomball: Closed to all vehicles near Carbeen Dr.

Water Park Rd, Byfield: Closed to all vehicles.

