Clean-up of Cap Coast eyesores under way

Fig Tree and Ross Creeks have had many wrecks already removed and council is now stepping up its efforts to clean up the area. Trish Bowman

A CLEAN-UP of eyesore jetties at one of the Capricorn Coast's most popular tourist attractions is under way after new safety concerns surfaced.

The issue of rundown and derelict jetty sites in Yeppoon's Fig Tree Creek has been thrust into the spotlight as Livingstone Shire Council works out what to do about a dry-docked boat which some consider a potential safety hazard.

The vessel has a "for sale” sign on it and is located close to the Visitor Information Centre at Fig Tree Creek.

Councillor Tom Wyatt yesterday said it was that one particular boat that worried him.

"Kids run around there of a weekend, unsupervised,” Cr Wyatt said.

"That's a large vessel and you know how unstable those rock blocks are.

"What if some poor, innocent, little kid playing hide-and-seek wants to hide under that boat?

"Accidents happen and then who's responsible for the liability?”

The boat is situated on non-freehold, trust land, and the council has referred the matter of vessels being stored on such land to the Fig Tree Creek Jetty Sites Working Group.

This group is made up of councillors and council officers, representatives from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, as well as members of the Yeppoon Inlet Association.

The group has been tasked to consider the formalisation of tenure over jetty sites in Fig Tree Creek - something which has not previously existed.

It has been proposed that the council take over as trustee of this pocket of land.

It would then give the Inlet Association the authority to manage jetty sites for its members.

Cr Glenda Mather put a formal notice to the council to have the boat's owner remove the vessel within a certain timeframe or face action.

But due to contentious meeting procedures, the motion was not put to the council table.

Cr Mather said it was time to tidy up the creek and address some of the shanty-looking structures there.

"Anything that's there and derelict, we're looking to tidy up, and give people certain tenure over their lots,” she said.

"We need to tidy the area up and make it receptive to tourists who are visiting the area.”

Cr Wyatt agreed.

"I'd like to see the creek tidied up because it's going to be a major part of our attractions for tourists,” he said.

"I don't mind people having a permanent boat there, as long as they keep the place clean and tidy - and that hasn't been happening.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said formalising tenure over jetty sites was something the council had been supporting and working closely with stakeholders groups and the state agencies who currently had jurisdiction over the state-owned area.

"We couldn't previously advance the matter of formal tenure until Native Title matters were determined and an ILUA (Indigenous Land Use Agreement) put in place between the traditional owners and the State Government.

"With those Native Title matters resolved, we've now got to the pointy bit of the process to hopefully get a formal management plan in place that will see all jetty sites brought up to the appropriate safety standards under a co-ordinated management plan.”

Cr Ludwig said council officers had inspected the boat in question and were satisfied that it did not pose a risk to the public.

"Council will continue to monitor the situation in consultation with the Fig Tree Creek Working Group to ensure the owner takes steps to effect his repairs in a timely manner and either returns the vessel to its mooring, or removes it from the reserve area,” he said.

The boat's owner, who did not wish to be identified, said he had to remove the vessel from the creek.

"I didn't have much choice about pulling it out of the water or they would have had another wreck in the creek,” he said.

"The boat has been repaired but it's not finished, and I haven't been able to get it seaworthy in the small amount of time I get on the weekends.”