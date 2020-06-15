Menu
Murray Lagoon near the Botanic Gardens and Rockhampton Golf Club taken this month.
Gardening

Clean-up of Murray Lagoon proved to not be viable

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Jun 2020 1:20 PM
THE MURRAY Lagoon at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens has seen better days.

Due to a prolonged dry spell, there are a lot of weeds in the water, making the popular spot less appealing to visitors than it usually is.

Rockhampton Regional Council attempted to address the issue last October and clean up the lagoon however it was unsuccessful.

“We were hoping to take advantage of the time while it was sitting relatively empty,” Sports, Parks and Public Spaces chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford said.

“We were advised that getting the environmental permits to do so would be a lengthy process, and the clean-up itself would have been very expensive.

“Fortunately for our region our dry spell broke and we saw some much needed rain, which means that any major clean-up is off the cards for the moment.

“We will continue to look at options which may be viable as the opportunities present themselves.”

