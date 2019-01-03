Menu
Officers leave the Holden Street home with evidence bags. Picture:Bill Hearne
Crime

Cleaner ‘stabs’ woman, 92, in brutal home attack

3rd Jan 2019 5:39 AM
A 92-year-old woman has allegedly been stabbed and assaulted by her cleaner in a vicious house attack in Sydney's inner west.

Emergency services were called after a personal panic alarm was activated from an address on Holden Street, Ashbury at around 10.45am on Wednesday.

 

Forensic teams gather evidence at the Ashbury house last night. Picture: Bill Hearne
A crime scene was established at the home while forensic officers examined evidence. Picture: Bill Hearne
They discovered the woman bleeding heavily from her scalp and abdomen, police said.

She was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious condition and had emergency surgery for face and body injuries, plus several stab wounds.

A 35-year-old woman who police allege was working as a cleaner in the victim's home was later arrested after a vehicle stop on Griffin Parade, Illawong.

 

Forensic officer inside the Holden Street house.
Police outside the Holden Street home. Picture: Bill Hearne
She was taken to Sutherland Hospital for an ankle injury and was due to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today charged with attempted murder and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

 

 

Officer takes evidence from scene. Pictures: Bill Hearne
