Sleepy cleaner's bizarre refusal to wake up for police raid

POLICE woke her up after she had about three hours sleep, and she didn't react politely.

Ebony Lee Smith was sleeping downstairs in a building that has two separate levels when police carried out a raid on the upstairs part, but had to wake Smith and others in the building as part of proceedings.

Smith, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12 to obstructing police when they carried out the raid on the Berserker residence on March 17.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police located three people under the house in the bedroom.

She said officers told the three people they needed to get out of the room but Smith refused, yelled abuse at officers and pulled a blanket up over her head.

Ms Marsden said Smith had to be forcefully removed by police.

Smith's defence lawyer said the raid was for the upstairs part of the building, not the downstairs area where her client was sleeping.

The lawyer said her client was confused having been woken by police after three hours sleep after working as a cleaner during the night.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Smith $200 and no conviction was recorded.