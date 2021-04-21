Cleaner loads bra with doctors’ scripts to fuel drug habit

Dale Jessica Freeman stole medical scripts from two doctors between January and March this year. Picture: Social media.

A cleaner who used her role to steal medical scripts so she could feed her drug addiction says she has hit rock bottom.

Dale Jessica Freeman stole medical scripts from two doctors between January and March this year.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Freeman later filled out the scripts with a fake name and forged a doctor's signature to attain Panadeine Forte from a Noosa chemist on two occasions.

"She said that she took the pad and removed an unknown number, secreted them in her bra (and) left," she said.

Freeman pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to six charges including two counts of stealing, two of forgery and uttering.

Freeman told the court she had struggled with drug addiction on and off for years.

She said she was doing well when she started the cleaning job.

"I'm still trying to rack my brain as to why I gave into temptation through that, I'd say it's through my personal issues…," she said.

"I've lost a job, some good friends from that job, my housemate wants me to move out, I tried to talk to my boyfriend and he broke up with me, so the only people that have my back is my family.

"This is basically my bottom now."

Freeman said police made her realise she would need to share her struggles with her family.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan sentenced the 42-year-old to 12 months of probation.

He said the probation could assist Freeman with her drug addiction.

No convictions were recorded.