Cleaner ‘not reprimanded’ after war hero’s death

A CLEANER who allegedly left a cleaning chemical in the nursing home room of a World War II hero was merely told to be more vigilant after the resident drank the sanitiser, a court has heard.

Maxwell Murphy, 88, died three days after swallowing Bacban, a clear cleaning fluid, left in his room at Lions Haven for the Aged at Hope Island in November 2014.

CCTV footage was shown to the inquest into his death at the Coroner's Court at Southport this morning showing cleaner Janet Mason entering the room with a spray bottle of chemicals about 11.30am the morning Mr Murphy ingested the poison.

Max Murphy, 88, was an anti-aircraft gun ammunition runner during the Bombing of Darwin.

When she left she did not have the bottle with her.

Ms Mason told the inquest she was not reprimanded after the incident but was spoken to by environmental team leader Caryn Wilde.

"(She said) to be more vigilant, don't leave chemicals in the room," Ms Mason said.

The cleaner still works at the nursing home cleaning patients' rooms.

Ms Mason also told Coroner James McDougall that she thought the bottle she had used was an air freshener, Harmony, which she had used to kill ants.

Max Murphy.

Harmony has a similar chemical make-up to Bacban but is not used to kill insects.

Counsel assisting the coroner Joanna Cull asked if it was possible she had used Bacban and not Harmony she had left behind.

"No," Ms Mason said.

The cleaner said she was certain of this because the chemical she used had a pleasant smell and she did not like to use Bacban because of its strong smell.

Ms Wilde backed up Ms Mason's claims about not being reprimanded for leaving the chemical in the room.

"It wasn't a reprimand … it was a vigilance talk … that you must be careful and that's when we started implementing sign off sheets," she said.

Ms Wilde said cleaning staff were now required to sign a sheet saying how many chemicals they were taking into a room and then sign the sheet again to confirm they had taken the same number of chemicals out of the room.

The inquest continues.