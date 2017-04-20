Monster snake drops through Rocky roof after massive meal

The snake curls up in the corner after its big feed.

HE swallowed a possum and fell through the roof of a North Rockhampton business before camping up in the building for three days.

He almost got away with it until a cleaner found him curled up in the corner yesterday morning.

The 3m long snake's gig was up and he was about to be relocated.

Chantal Vaughan looks at a hole in the roof made by a snake. Allan Reinikka ROK200417asnake1

Owner of the business, Chantal Vaughan, first suspected there was an unwelcome visitor lurking around the premises on Tuesday morning.

She came in after the long weekend to let the pest control worker in when she was made aware of a rather large hole in the roof.

"I know we have possums up here so I thought, yes definitely possums have had a fight up on the rafters and one has fallen down and come through," she said.

"I didn't think too much of it and I thought I hope it's not a snake."

Chantal didn't dwell on the hole in the ceiling and went about her jobs until she got a text message from the cleaner yesterday morning of her "little friend" down in the corner of a room.

"I don't know where he (the snake) was between Tuesday and Thursday but I was teaching classes here and I don't know where he was hiding."

"So I put a Facebook post up on CQ snake identify and relocation page, the first phone number I came across I called and asked for them to come grab this thing."

Chantal said the people who came to relocate the snake were in and out within five minutes.

Sssssooo long snake. Contributed

"He (the snake) was really well behaved actually because he was so full, you can clearly see that he had a possum in his belly," she explained.

"The hook they had for him was not big enough, so all they did was touch him, he let out a little hiss and then he slithered into the bag.

"They tied it up and they thought the bag handle was going to snap becuase he was so heavy."

The snake was relocated out at Gracemere where Chantal says there is water and plenty of food.

"He's going to probably lose some weight because he has to work for his food, he hasn't got a free meal up in the roof any more, he's done his dash there."