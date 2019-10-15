Cleared Lauga wants apology from LNP leader

SEEKING APOLOGY: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was cleared after an investigation by the Australian Electoral Commission and now she wants an apology from Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingston.

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has called for an apology after the Electoral Commission of Queensland cleared her of any wrongdoing after alleged breaches of developer donation ban laws during a trip to China earlier this year.

Yesterday Ms Lauga tabled an ECQ letter in Parliament in response to opposition allegations she had breached the government’s strong developer donation ban laws.

Ms Lauga said the letter had concluded the ECQ assessment and found no evidence she accepted a political donation from a prohibited donor and the matter was now closed.

“I call on the Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington to apologise (to me),” she said.

A LNP spokesperson said Ms Lauga had clearly breached Parliament’s integrity rules.

“The ECQ advice says nothing about Ms Lauga failing to declare her interests in time to the Parliament,” the spokesperson said.

“Ms Lauga has broken the disclosure rules and should be the one apologising to Queenslanders.”