Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEEKING APOLOGY: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was cleared after an investigation by the Australian Electoral Commission and now she wants an apology from Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingston.
SEEKING APOLOGY: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was cleared after an investigation by the Australian Electoral Commission and now she wants an apology from Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingston.
News

Cleared Lauga wants apology from LNP leader

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
15th Oct 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has called for an apology after the Electoral Commission of Queensland cleared her of any wrongdoing after alleged breaches of developer donation ban laws during a trip to China earlier this year.

Yesterday Ms Lauga tabled an ECQ letter in Parliament in response to opposition allegations she had breached the government’s strong developer donation ban laws.

Ms Lauga said the letter had concluded the ECQ assessment and found no evidence she accepted a political donation from a prohibited donor and the matter was now closed.

“I call on the Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington to apologise (to me),” she said.

A LNP spokesperson said Ms Lauga had clearly breached Parliament’s integrity rules.

“The ECQ advice says nothing about Ms Lauga failing to declare her interests in time to the Parliament,” the spokesperson said.

“Ms Lauga has broken the disclosure rules and should be the one apologising to Queenslanders.”

brittany lauga deb frecklington developer donation ban laws disclosure rules tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fire and lightning on the cards for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Fire and lightning on the cards for Central Queensland

    News Severe thunderstorms and fire warnings issued for much of CQ

    FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    premium_icon FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    News One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in funding.

    Generous donation for life saving rescue service

    premium_icon Generous donation for life saving rescue service

    News Hard work by local members results in a big reward for the local community.

    ’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

    premium_icon ’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

    News Kim Dawn Mcrae learned the hard way just how long methamphetamines stays in your...