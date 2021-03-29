Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A methamphetamine pipe. Generic file photo.
A methamphetamine pipe. Generic file photo.
News

‘Clearly drugs have overtaken your life’

Darryn Nufer
29th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

“Clearly drugs have overtaken your life.”

That’s what Magistrate Cameron Press told Rebecca Anne Thulin last week after the 43 year old pleaded guilty to her fourth drug-driving offence.

In her latest blunder, Thulin had methamphetamine in her system when police tested her on Bundaberg’s Wallace Street, on December 6 last year.

During the 2.01am intercept, officers also found drug items in Thulin’s handbag and she subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing them.

The court heard Thulin had previously been caught drug-driving in 2019 and twice in 2017.

When she was caught last December, she was on a suspended sentence for “unlike offending”.

Last Thursday, Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard Thulin had since engaged with a drug support agency.

Mr Press noted that Thulin’s criminal record was dominated by drug offending.

He sentenced Thulin to four months’ jail with immediate parole for an operational period of 12 months.

Thulin was also disqualified from driving for eight months.

Mr Press did not activate the suspended sentence because the latest offending was not of a like nature.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Is weed being laced with meth in CQ?

Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

Former CQ miner busted with 17 cannabis plants

rebecca anne thulin tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Entrenched’ low vacancy rate amid rising Rocky prices

        Premium Content ‘Entrenched’ low vacancy rate amid rising Rocky prices

        Property ‘Machinations’ are keeping Rockhapmton’s housing supply low and its prices high.

        • 29th Mar 2021 10:27 AM
        Chemical leaks from truck at Gracemere Toll depot

        Premium Content Chemical leaks from truck at Gracemere Toll depot

        News The chemical leaked from a 1000L container that was on the back of a truck.

        Woman turns on Yeppoon police after Strand eviction

        Premium Content Woman turns on Yeppoon police after Strand eviction

        News The magistrate described it as “very unseemly behaviour for a mum.”