Clermont anticipates good prices after summer rains

A DOWNPOUR of summer rain has set local farmers' hopes high for the first 2019 Clermont Cattle Sale after the recent tough and dry conditions throughout Queensland.

The recent rain across the Isaac region will allow spectators to secure the first of the quality cattle in the lead up to what is hoped to be a wetter than normal end to summer.

This year, the main sales have gone to Tuesday not Wednesday.

Mayor Anne Baker said Clermont's $212-million beef industry remained a strong economic driver for the Isaac region.

"We are all hoping for a brilliant year for local farmers and livestock-associated businesses,” she said.

"The current $1 million revitalisation project funded by the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council is set to enhance facilities in the Clermont area; this includes the J.R. Turner Saleyards.”

With an expected yarding of around 1000 lightweight to prime cattle in the January 22 sale, Division 1 Councillor Greg Austen said the Clermont sale is not only a great opportunity to secure new year additions but is a highlight for local residents who come to keep an eye on the beef market.

Division 6 Councillor Lyn Jones said she looks forward to another year of showcasing the area's prime beef status through the monthly cattle sale.

"We all have high hopes this summer rain continues throughout the next few weeks, if we can get a little more we should be able to see good prices at the January sale and continue through throughout the year.”

Cr Baker said with the well-known Beef Expo kicking off on October 30, respected beef producers were hungry for trophies and to keep Clermont's reputation as one of Queensland's largest beef powerhouses.

"The Beef Expo always has a wonderful turnout of local producers,” she said.

"We hope 2019 will be bigger and better than ever, with repeat winners and new entries said to be in the line-up of grain and grass-fed displays.”

Isaac Regional Council has been the major sponsor for the Grand Champion Exhibit for the previous few years.

For all inquiries to this year's cattle sales at the J.R. Turner Saleyards please contact Hoch & Wilkinson agents Tony Hoch on 0448 831 553, Jake Passfield on 0488 588 044, Elders Rural Services' Jake Kennedy 0408 816 463 or Australian Livestock's Mick Goodwin on 0418 792 725.