Clermont cowboy crowned PBR Australia's 2018 champion

BULL RIDING: Clermont's Aaron Kleier has been crowned PBR Australia's national champion for 2018.

The 21-year-old secured the coveted title after coming third at the PBR grand finals in Townsville at the weekend

Kleier, the 2017 PBR Australia Rookie of the Year, approached the second night of Australia's biggest professional bull riding event with the same grit, guts and determination that has seen him maintain the number one spot on the national rankings throughout 2018.

Dubbed "Mr Consistency” after riding more bulls than anyone else on the PBR Australia tour this year, Kleier topped the national roster at the finals, finishing just behind Brazil's Rubens Barbosa and event winner Lucas Divino.

Kleier went 46-for-80 this year and finished the season with a solid 57.5 ride percentage.

A man of few words, Kleier could not hide his emotions as he was announced as the new national champion.

"I'm pretty happy to achieve my goal,” he said.

"All year I set my goals, I knocked back a few things to focus on it and I'm so glad it paid off in the end.”

The crowd erupted in support of the young charge, who won $15,000.

Eighteen of Australia's top riders, as well as four key internationals, competed at the weekend, with eight riders ultimately progressing through to the final and deciding round.

Mundubbera's Lane Mellers won Rookie of the Year after being granted a release from his US college coach to fly home to Australia to compete.

Competition among the bull contractors in Townsville was close.

Bull of the Event honours were shared by Dittmann Bucking Bulls Paradise Outdoors Advertising Fully Locked and Loaded and Brandenburg Bucking Bulls' Lock N Load.

Bull team honours went to Dittmann Bucking Bulls.

Australian Stock Contractor of the Year title went to Hunter-based TnR Bucking Bulls.

It has been a tough 2018 PBR Australia season for competitors - and it starts all over again next weekend in Melbourne at the PBR Monster Energy Tour: Melbourne Invitational which begins the 2019 season.