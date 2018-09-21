Clermont cowboy prepares for Rocky PBR

MR CONSISTENCY: Aaron Kleier on Sweet Pro's Chemical Weapon at the PBR Monster Energy Tour at Bendigo Victoria.

RODEO: CLERMONT cowboy, Aaron Kleier, is preparing himself for what could be one of Rockhampton's biggest PBR events yet.

Tomorrow night's bull riding event is expected to bring in crowds of over 3000, packing Browne Park.

Kleier, 20, will be walking into the event with the goal to ride all his bulls until the clock strikes eight seconds.

"I'll just stay consistent and ride all the bulls I get on,” he said.

"I want to go the eight seconds and go into it feeling confident.

"I've got to be thinking right and being positive when I'm on the bulls.”

Kleier has been bull riding for five years, learning about the industry from his father, who contracts bulls to rodeos.

"I've been around it my whole life,” he said.

Kleier currently works as a station hand on a cattle property between Dysart and Moranbah.

"This is my third PBR in Rocky and I was also in the Top Guns at the Great Western last weekend,” he said.

"I love the feeling when I make a good ride.

"I've done a few practice runs. Last weekend was good practice. I didn't do as good but hopefully I'll learn from that and focus on going forward.”

Kleier said bull riding is only getting bigger and better in Central Queensland, and could provide him the opportunity to advance to a national stage in the future.

"My goal is to win an Australian PBR title,” he said.

"This Saturday could be a stepping stone for that.”

The PBR will be held at Browne Park tomorrow night from 7-10pm.