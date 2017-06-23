25°
Clermont man, 22, fighting for his life in Brisbane hospital

Jacob Miley
| 23rd Jun 2017 10:00 AM
Bo Oliffe is on life support after a car crash on Sunday morning.
Bo Oliffe is on life support after a car crash on Sunday morning. Contributed

A CLERMONT man remains in a Brisbane hospital fighting for his life after his car crashed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bo Oliffe, 22, is in a critical but stable condition in the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

On Thursday, his mother Karen took to social media to let people know Bo's sedation medication was being reduced to see if he would respond to stimulus and perhaps wake up.

"The possibility of him waking is still low but not impossible so keep the hope going that he will gain consciousness," she wrote.

It was an update to an earlier post to the Clermont Community Facebook page, where she took time to thank the community for their support since the accident and said the doctors were taking it day by day.

She said doctors won't know how bad it is until their son woke up, and even then "no predictions can be made as to the speed of his recovery".

"We were told from the first meeting with doctors in Clermont that Bo had a very slim chance of surviving his accident," Bo's mother Karen wrote.

"His head injuries are very severe. He has extensive fractures over the whole of his head. Due the severity of his injuries his brain is swelling.

"He is having CT scans every day to check on the extent of the swelling.

"His lungs collapsed leaving him unable to breathe on his own which in turn has led to him having some degree of brain damage.

"We won't know how bad it will be until he wakes up.

"Doctors are taking it one day at a time.

"No predictions can be made as to the speed of his recovery. He may not recover, and that is the sad reality of it.

"The facts of the accident aren't fully known, because we can't ask Bo and it appears that nobody witnessed it.

"I do know that he was found by the police on their routine patrol and admitted to Clermont Hospital at 1:46am.

"Neil and I were informed of his accident at 2:00, give or take a minute.

"Our thanks go to the police officers, emergency personnel and hospital staff that looked after Bo and us."

Bo is described as an outgoing, adventurous and humorous man, who brings a sense of character to any environment, and just an all around easy going cool guy on a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend.

"Our aim is to help the Oliffe family out in this desperate time of need, so the family can be together to support each other, in the time that matters the most," the page reads.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/28qgv-help-a-bo-out

Topics:  bo oliffe clermont crash cq

