Clermont man embarks on 10,000km epic fundraising expedition

RAISING FUNDS: Clermont man Brett Johnstone is embarking on an epic fundraising expedition to raise money and awareness for cancer.

RAISING FUNDS: Clermont man Brett Johnstone is embarking on an epic fundraising expedition to raise money and awareness for cancer. Contributed

BRETT 'Slippery' Johnstone has smashed his fundraising goal of $10,000 for Queensland Cancer Council a month before he heads out to the bush to tackle an epic fundraising motorbike adventure.

Mr Johnstone, 52 from Clermont, will be jumping on his Husqvarna 701 Enduro motorbike on June 30, to take on 10,000km of some of Australia's toughest dirt tracks, including the iconic Canning stock route. Hoping to arrive home safe and sound by August, he will be riding solo and unsupported.

He said he has passed his original goal of $10,000, $1 per kilometre, raising about $14,000 at last count, following the Clermont Show.

"What I am hoping to do is raise awareness for all types of cancer,” he said.

"I also want to inspire people to get on board and do their own fundraiser, it doesn't have to be like mine.

"If everyone got on board it would highlight how powerful we can be when we all come together as a community.

"If we all came together we can achieve all sorts of awesome things, like raising the last money needed for breakthrough cancer research.”

Mr Johnstone said his largest direct donation was $1,000 from a man who wished to remain anonymous.

"(He) handed me $1,000 and I didn't know if it was because he believed in me or the cause, but it made the hair on the back of my neck tickle for hours,” he said.

"I also had another man donate $250 from overseas.”

Mr Johnstone's sister-in-law died of cancer, then shortly after, her husband, his brother-in-law, also passed away.

"We have all been touched by cancer,” he said.

"It was about three years ago when I was coming up to 50 that I felt a really strong sense of wanting to give back. I think 50 is a turning point in most people's lives.

"It came to a point where I had to bite the bullet and say 'what am I doing shoeing horses for on the weekends'. I am getting old and this is what I want to do.

"I have got to bite the bullet and do it now while I can.

"So, I started working on this expedition and thought I would do it as a fundraiser to give back to the community.

"A lot of people ask what cancer I am raising funds for and I say all cancer affecting all people over Australia.”

Mr Johnstone worked in the bush all his life, growing up in a small country town just east of Goondiwindi.

"I was asked once 'if happiness was currency what would you do', and I said I would go back to the bush,” he said.

"This expedition allows me to go back to the bush. I have always been a solitary person and I like my own company.

"To go away on a trip like this, you just get back to a simple way of life for a short period of time and get to see some beautiful remote areas.”

Mr Johnstone said he wasn't always confident about the expedition and got "a little bit nervous there a while back” and started thinking "what if something happens and I don't get around the whole loop through Central Australia”.

"Some people think I am just riding along a few dirt roads - but they are remote. No one has done all those tough iconic outback tracks in one go, especially on a motorbike.” he said.

"Another lady, who did a similar fundraiser, said if something happens you have already succeeded. You have already raised money and drawn people together as a community. After hearing that I dropped that bit of nervousness.

"I haven't had the time on the bike that I would have liked, but I know the first several legs of the trip will allow me to get into that rhythm and get in sync with the bike for when it gets tough.

"I wouldn't say I am super confident or cocky, but I feel I can fall back on life's experiences to handle it and be successful.”

Mr Johnstone was at this week's Clermont Show with a board with his sponsors' names on it, as well as the bike he will be travelling on.

People from all over the Isaac Shire came up to speak with him, asking what pushed him to do it.

"I told them it was about your stories from your own towns. It was not about my community here in Clermont, but about this community, the whole of Australia.

"It's about spreading awareness and empowering people to realise they can step outside their comfort zones and come together as a community for a common cause and do something about cancer.

"My challenge now is how do I reach those people in more isolated towns.”

Mr Johnstone said if you are thinking of doing a similar fundraiser to be prepared and not scared to have a go.

"If you genuinely believe in what you are doing, you will reach a goal,” he said.

"Even if you don't get hung up on the dollar value, think about the awareness you are bringing.

"If you want to do something, set your mind to it and be inspired to do it.”

Donations can be made by going to the Facebook page "Challenging the Canning for Cancer” and following the links, or at www.challengingthecanningforcancer.com.

The journey

BRETT Johnstone will leave Clermont on June 30 and head out through south-western Queensland to Thargomindah, over to Coober Pedy via Maree and across the Anne Bedell track.

He'll journey up the Connie Sue track to Warburton in WA, on to Wiluna via the Gun barrel Hwy, and to Billiluna via the Canning stock route.

He'll then head down to Alice Springs, across the Plenty Highway to Jervois Station and down the Hay River track and through the Simpson Desert to Birdsville and Winton.

From there he'll ride on to Muttaburra, past Lake Galilee, and home to Clermont in August.