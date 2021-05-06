Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has delivered $3.2 million in federal funding to support the redevelopment of the Clermont Saleyards and Showgrounds, to increase the capacity of the facility and to service the sales demands of the Central Queensland region.

“Our $3.2 million contribution will help expand the existing cattle industry in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region, will support growth and provide ongoing jobs through the increased number of cattle that the saleyards can host,” she said.

“The development will enable the region to capture a greater share of cattle sales which will result in a significant direct and indirect value-add to the region.”

The project seeks to deliver improved infrastructure and technology upgrades including:

a new entrance and car parking resulting in improved cattle transportation movements

new spelling yards to improve saleyard efficiencies,

replacement of an ageing rodeo ring and

refurbishment of the existing show pavilion to create a multi-user space

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the much-needed upgrades aligned with Australian Government priorities to support regional recovery through upgrading economic and community infrastructure.

“On September 30, 2020, the Australian Government announced its commitment of $100 million over two years from 2020-21 to fund the Regional Recovery Partnerships,” he said.



“We are in lock step with regional and rural communities seeking to invest in places and priorities other levels of government are also seeking to develop.

“The Australian Government is committed to working with all levels of government to rapidly deliver targeted, short-term initiatives to deliver jobs, economic recovery and economic diversification.”

Originally published as Clermont saleyards, showgrounds to get $3.2M transformation