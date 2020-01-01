Clermont slapped with water restrictions

Another dwindling Central Queensland dam has trigged level 1 water restrictions in Clermont.

Isaac Regional Council confirmed Level 1 water restrictions will came into effect today

“The water level is currently between 1m to 1.25m below the spillway height of Theresa Creek Dam, which supplies the local water treatment plant. This is the trigger for Level 1 water restrictions,” the Isaac Council website read.

For residential water consumers, the restrictions include no watering on any day between 9am and 5pm, and alternating watering days.

Watering is permitted between 5am and 9am, and 5pm to 9pm on watering days.