Clermont’s champion humbled to receive top honour

Mayor Anne Baker with Isaac region’s 2020 Citizen of the Year award winner Andrea Moller from Clermont.

LABELLED an altruistic treasure for the Isaac region, one of Clermont’s chief “doers” has received much-deserved recognition for her work.

Andrea Moller has been named the Isaac region’s 2020 Citizen of the Year for the work she does for her community and for agriculture in general.

“Communities don’t survive without hardworking, selfless volunteers, and Andrea is one of the genuine and altruistic treasures of the Isaac,” the citation for the mother of four’s award read.

Mrs Moller said she was chuffed to accept the award on Sunday.

“I was just so honoured to be nominated; to think someone took the time to fill out the nomination form and submit it was amazing. To win the award, I just couldn't believe it,” she said.

“The recognition is unexpected but lovely to receive.

“Clermont is a great community, a very strong volunteer-based community.

“Being a small community, if the volunteers didn’t come to the party, it would be a quiet and sad life. It just adds so much to the town.

“There are so many deserving people. I’ll have to lift my game and nominate others for what they have done.”

Kate Flohr, who runs the Capella and Clermont post offices, nominated Mrs Moller for her tireless efforts for the community.

“She’s the kind of person who just gets in and gets stuff done,” she said

“She does it across so many different committees in our region.

“She’s such an unrecognised doer. She does all the things no one ever sees or realises or knows they get done. It’s something that needs recognition.

“She’s so humble, she says it’s nothing, but it might take four to five hours out of her day.”

Mrs Moller became a life member of the Clermont Rodeo and Show Society in 2019, recognised for her incredible dedication and countless hours ensuring the Clermont Show is held every year.

She said her family had a long history with the show but she had been involved in the committee for many years, now as vice-president of the society.

Mrs Moller also works tirelessly on a number of other projects including the National Agriculture Day, a Mistake Creek lobbying group, Belyando Repeaters Group and Doctors 4 Clermont, to name a few.

“I’ve always been involved in the community since before (Carl and I) were married, with the Young Nationals and Rural Youth.

“The Moller families have always shown cattle at the show.

“I was the inaugural Miss Showgirl in Clermont.

“Dad always took my sister and I to the show, mum took us to the rodeo.

“We took the kids into sports in town, it’s one of those communities, it’s just what you do.”

Mrs Moller has also been heavily involved in advocating for farmers and rural property owners to politicians and the wider public.

Through submissions to parliament, a website called A True Story and a stand at the Ekka, she said she talked to people about how vegetation management laws were not realistic and what farmers were doing to help the environment.

“We’re not environmental vandals, and we’re doing a good job looking after our patch in Australia,” she said.

“We are trying to stop run-off, trying to look after the country, not cause breakaways or degradation of the landscape.

“We all want to improve grass and improve soil to grow grass and these laws are hindering us in doing that.”