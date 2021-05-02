Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Clermont residents recoil at 'muddy' water
Community

Clermont’s dirty water prayers answered

Lillian Watkins
2nd May 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was almost this time last year when Clermont residents were plagued with tea-coloured water filling their sinks.

Now, a new $2 million five-megalitre reservoir designed to improve the quality of drinking water has opened in Clermont.

A new $2 million five-megalitre reservoir has been officially opened in Clermont. Picture: Isaac Regional Council
A new $2 million five-megalitre reservoir has been officially opened in Clermont. Picture: Isaac Regional Council

An Isaac Regional Council spokeswoman said the project was built in nine months, coming in on-time and under budget.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said the reservoir was a key component in the broader plan to improve Clermont’s water supply systems.

More stories:

Cane farmer cops hefty fine for polluting creek
Why it may take ‘months’ to select new Dawson LNP candidate

“In relatively dry inland areas like much of the Isaac, with limited natural water assets, meeting the water needs of our towns, and Clermont in particular, has traditionally been a challenge,” Cnr Baker said.

Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents endured for weeks in February, 2020. Photo: Zizi Averill
Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents endured for weeks in February, 2020. Photo: Zizi Averill

Water and Waste Standing Committee Chair councillor Simon West said the addition of the new reservoir would ensure residents a minimum of three days supply of clean clear drinking water stored at any one time.

Cr West said the reservoir would be particularly crucial in cases of heavy rain causing discoloured water to run off from the Theresa Creek Dam, as experienced by the region in February 2020.

Clermont Country Motor Inn housekeeper Jess Walsh shows what the discoloured water in Clermont had done to the motel's laundry after run off from the Theresa Creek Dam in February 2020. Photo: Zizi Averill
Clermont Country Motor Inn housekeeper Jess Walsh shows what the discoloured water in Clermont had done to the motel's laundry after run off from the Theresa Creek Dam in February 2020. Photo: Zizi Averill

“In that case, water can be supplied from these reservoirs while the raw water from Theresa Creek Dam is given extra treatment to clear it up,” he said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Cr West said another $1.39 million was being spent on the replacement of water mains in Lime Street and East Street, with a further $1 million was assigned to de-silting the raw water offtake structure at Theresa Creek Dam.


clermont clermont water reservoir isaac mayor anne baker water and waste standing committee
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Star Trek actor dead at 74

    Star Trek actor dead at 74
    • 2nd May 2021 11:42 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital following after-dark crash

        News He was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast.

        Two people injured in crash north of Rockhampton

        Premium Content Two people injured in crash north of Rockhampton

        News The two people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

        UPDATE: Four teens hospitalised after car crashes into tree

        Premium Content UPDATE: Four teens hospitalised after car crashes into tree

        Breaking The four teenagers reportedly suffered varying injuries.