Clever Cooper puts entrepreneurial skills to the test

BUSINESS-MINDED: Heights College student Cooper Weldon was selected to take part in the Gen (In) Student Innovation Challenge.

BUSINESS-MINDED: Heights College student Cooper Weldon was selected to take part in the Gen (In) Student Innovation Challenge. Heights College

AFTER putting in the hard yards, Heights College's Cooper Weldon will hit the big smoke to compete against fellow students to take out a prestigious title.

The Year 11 student was selected to participate in the Gen [In] Student Innovation Challenge finals at the Queensland University of Technology in Gardens Point, Brisbane between May 10 and 11.

Cooper was chosen by a panel of judges that consisted of government, university and industry representatives and spent 15 weeks developing an innovative idea that would solve a real-world problem in the local community.

The event is Queensland's first-ever internationally focused innovation challenge for young people to build their entrepreneurial skills.

"Cooper has shown outstanding commitment and enthusiasm throughout the ... challenge and we are thrilled to have them take part in the finals,” said Lois O'Reilly from the Queensland Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance.

This clever entrepreneur launched his own line, Tees By Cooper T-shirts in 2016, an idea which came to him during his graphics class.

After he released designs, and six months had passed, he started to sell items to China, Japan and the United States.

His brand has since attracted high profile YouTube stars, Jess and Gabe Conte and music duo Busby Marou.