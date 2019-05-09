Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSINESS-MINDED: Heights College student Cooper Weldon was selected to take part in the Gen (In) Student Innovation Challenge.
BUSINESS-MINDED: Heights College student Cooper Weldon was selected to take part in the Gen (In) Student Innovation Challenge. Heights College
News

Clever Cooper puts entrepreneurial skills to the test

Sean Fox
by
9th May 2019 7:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER putting in the hard yards, Heights College's Cooper Weldon will hit the big smoke to compete against fellow students to take out a prestigious title.

The Year 11 student was selected to participate in the Gen [In] Student Innovation Challenge finals at the Queensland University of Technology in Gardens Point, Brisbane between May 10 and 11.

Cooper was chosen by a panel of judges that consisted of government, university and industry representatives and spent 15 weeks developing an innovative idea that would solve a real-world problem in the local community.

The event is Queensland's first-ever internationally focused innovation challenge for young people to build their entrepreneurial skills.

"Cooper has shown outstanding commitment and enthusiasm throughout the ... challenge and we are thrilled to have them take part in the finals,” said Lois O'Reilly from the Queensland Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance.

This clever entrepreneur launched his own line, Tees By Cooper T-shirts in 2016, an idea which came to him during his graphics class.

After he released designs, and six months had passed, he started to sell items to China, Japan and the United States.

His brand has since attracted high profile YouTube stars, Jess and Gabe Conte and music duo Busby Marou.

entrepreneur heights college innovative tmbbusiness tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Outsider 'experts', dodgy contractors bleeding transporters

    premium_icon Outsider 'experts', dodgy contractors bleeding transporters

    News If he'd known 30 years ago how things would turn out today, he wouldn't have taken up running the business.

    • 9th May 2019 7:30 PM
    Berserker residents paint picture of afternoon blaze

    premium_icon Berserker residents paint picture of afternoon blaze

    Breaking Eyewitnesses spoke to The Morning Bulletin near the scene

    • 9th May 2019 7:09 PM
    Eisteddfod Results May 7 and 8

    premium_icon Eisteddfod Results May 7 and 8

    News Modern solo, woodwind, violin and more...

    • 9th May 2019 7:00 PM
    Union poll uncovers local wage gap

    premium_icon Union poll uncovers local wage gap

    News The ACTU poll discovers CQ wages are falling behind cost of living

    • 9th May 2019 6:00 PM