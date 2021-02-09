Clickety clack Quay St: Will the broken tiles ever be fixed?

The cracking of the tiles on Quay St.

It has been dubbed as ‘clickety clack’ street but will the damaged Quay Street pavers ever be fixed?

The granite pavers were first laid along Quay St in Rockhampton’s CBD in 2016 as part of the $36 million Riverside Redevelopment.

The redevelopment was officially opened in March 2018 with the unveiling of the new riverbank restaurant, Boathouse.

Cracking of the Quay St tiles was first reported in June 2018 and there have been various works and investigations from Rockhampton Regional Council staff and outsourced professionals to determine what went wrong and how to fix it.

It was revealed from council staff the issue was much more complicated than it appeared.

It was considered the failure was due to an unrestrained paver at the expansion joint and as vehicles travelled over, the adhesive failed.

The street was closed to two-way traffic and can now only be used one-way.

Quay St tiles near the new art gallery.

Plans for trials were announced in October 2019 to rectify failed locations at the expansion joints out of the 58 cracked locations.

The trial was to reset the tiles and change the direction of them, so they ran across the road and vehicle direction.

Rockhampton Regional Council has confirmed there are 10 trial sites which will cost a total of $120,000.

Construction at the trial areas was completed in July 2020 and the effectiveness of the trial is now being monitored.

“We need to monitor the performance of the tiles for one full year to account for changing temperatures and weather conditions, so there is still six months to go before we can carry out a full review,” general manager of Regional Services Peter Kofod said.

Council has previously stated it will attempt to recoup legal costs through any company found responsible for the paver failure.