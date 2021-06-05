Clients call out building inspector on quality of reports

A Yeppoon pensioner has been forced to spend thousands of dollars rectifying existing damage on her property that was missed in the building inspection.

Michele Mathieson isn’t the only one who has fallen prey to a building and pest inspection conducted by Brendan Louttit of Jim’s Building Inspections Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin spoke to many unhappy homeowners this week who had used Mr Louttit’s services only to find damage to the property after they moved in that had not been listed in the pre-purchase building report.

According to the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, Mr Louttit has been issued with two QBCC breaches.

The breaches were issued on November 19, 2019 and September 22, 2020, both for a breach of a QBCC act of failure to comply with direction to remedy or rectify.

“The QBCC does not generally comment about whether or not an investigation is being conducted into its licensees,” a QBCC spokesman said in response to The Morning Bulletin’s queries.

“Action taken by the QBCC against licensees is publicly available on our website’s licence search tool.

“A search of Mr Louttit’s licence shows that two Directions to Rectify defective work have been issued to him.

“If a pre-purchase building or termite-inspection report fails to mention existing damage to a property, it is up to the owner to take action against the inspector.

“However, the QBCC may be able to assist the owner by inspecting allegedly defective work missed during the inspection and providing a report, which the owner can use if they take action against the inspector, such as in a court or tribunal.”

Mr Louttit operates as a franchisee under the Jim’s banner, well known for Jim’s Mowing.

“All our inspectors are registered with the QBCC and are experienced builders,” Jim’s Building Inspections managing director Paul Commerford said.

“If Brendan acts outside our procedures he will be made non-compliant and will need to be retrained.

“We hold a large group of inspectors who are very reputable to their clients and we don’t want to be dragged down by an individual.”

Ms Mathieson used Mr Louttit’s services for a pre-purchase building and pest inspection on a property she bought in Yeppoon.

The report signed by Mr Louttit cites “the building, compared to others of similar age and construction, is in good condition”.

Some of the damage in the garage that was not picked up in the building report.

Within two weeks of moving in, Ms Mathieson and her son Corey noticed some major defects from water damage in the walk-in robe, taps reversed in the bathroom, holes in grout in floor tiles, cracks in cornices, rusted fans not centred, that the front door was water damaged and bent and hard to open and close, tiles loose in the shower, a broken air-conditioner and more – all of which was not noted in the building report.

“We looked around and started finding things,” Ms Mathieson said.

Ms Mathieson has now had to spend more money on the property than she had expected.

“I am only on the pension, I sold my other property to be closer to town and downsize and spent the little bit of money on it that I had,” she said.

Paperwork Michele Mathieson has filed against Brendan Louttit.

There were lights hanging out of the roof and she has spent $2,500 just on lights and wiring, as well as $480 on panes of glass for the shower screens.

“I put a light bulb into a socket and the light bulb light went off in my hand even though it was switched off at the wall...faulty wiring,” her son Corey said.

“It’s money that I shouldn’t have had to spend,” Ms Mathieson said.

“Just things that add up, grout, painting, there are two coats on all these walls, all the puttying and sanding and cracks in the walls.

“(There’s a) new roof on the house but no new gutters, it leaks at every corner.”

Ms Mathieson has tried contacting Mr Louttit to remedy the situation but it has been a very negative experience, with her having gone weeks without a return phone call.

Mr Louttit did agree to fix the water damage in the walk-in robe and arranged a plasterer.

“I’d like to see it fixed as quickly as possible and not have to be bashing your head against a brick wall all the time,” Ms Mathieson said.

The pair warns others who may be buying a property to be wary of the building report.

“If this is what he is doing to us, he should be losing his building inspection license,” Corey said.

“If you bought a car and went and got a roadworthy and you bought the car home and the wheels started falling off, the bloke who did the roadworthy would be in a world of trouble.

“If you buy a house and it is falling apart and they have given the okay, there seems to be no come back for them.”

The Morning Bulletin also spoke with some other clients who had similar experiences.

Other existing damage missed included rust around a sink and bathroom and rusted railings on the second storey of a house.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Mr Louttit for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.