Climate change activism hits Rocky Art Gallery

ARTIST Henri Van Noordenburg has demanded his artwork be covered up at the Rockhampton Art Gallery as part of a stance for climate change action.

Mr Van Noordenbury’s work, Composition IX, is part of the Queensland Centre of Photography Collection that was gifted to the gallery in 2019.

It is currently under the title of Exposed.

The collection consists of 108 photo-media artworks produced in Queensland from 2004-2014 and includes a photograph by Mr Van Noordenburg which he describes as “protagonist subjected to human made disasters”.

Gallery director Bianca Acimovic said the artist undertakes a socially engaged practise, which is often associated with activism.

His interest in climate change has also come about after deep research for “over two decades”.

“By requesting to have his artwork covered, Henri is aiming to make his voice heard as an artist and citizen of Australia, as a protest to what he describes as ‘inaction from government on climate change’,” Mrs Acimovic said.

“This is the nature of contemporary artworks and the progressive development of an artist’s practice. For Henri, the particular political issue of relevance to his art practice is climate change and we respect his request to cover his artwork.

“This isn’t about the Art Gallery taking on the issue, but it is instead about how we as a gallery work with artists to facilitate the conversations they want to have with community through their art.”

“When the Rockhampton Art Gallery works with living artists, our curatorial staff always discuss the exhibition of the works with the artists and their representatives to ensure that artworks are presented and framed in a manner which reflects the artists meaning of work, and we take in to account that this may alter over time.”

Rockhampton Art Gallery is one of three galleries currently showing Mr Van Noordenburg’s work.

Other galleries are Gallery Kunstkomplex in Wuppertal, Germany and Gallery Kunstkomplex Mennuni, Basel, Switzerland who have also accepted his request.

It is not yet known when Mr Van Noordenburg will request for his work to be uncovered, however, the remainder of the Exposed exhibition will be on display until April 19 2020.