Opinion.

In reply to Susan Cunningham’s complaint (MB letters, 16th Nov. 2019) that “climate change deniers” don’t “refute the facts of climate change without mentioning politics,” I would like to say that the science has been dealt with years ago, probably by many people but certainly by Prof. Ian Plimer in his book, “Heaven + Earth.”

He has also written other books on the subject.

In my experience, climate change enthusiasts will not engage in discussion on this book. It is well argued and annotated.

All they can do, again in my experience, is to mutter about it being “only one man’s opinion,” or suggest that he is motivated by his directorships of mining companies, ignoring the fact that the people financing and organising the promotion of the anthropogenic climate change myth have vested interests, too.

I am sure I have a copy of “Heaven + Earth” around somewhere, and since Susan seems to be a sincere young woman, I would be happy to give one to her if she promises to read it.

We could make contact by way of Chris Hooper’s Have-a-Chat drop-in centre, where many people with dissident political opinions have a point of contact.

Turning to the science she mentions in her letter, I note that the Earth and its atmosphere are not a closed system, so all the ideas she has about how it might react to an increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide (for example) do not apply.

Heat from the Sun is constantly impacting the Earth, and radiating away again into space. Wonderful models are produced by climate change advocates, but they are designed to impress people who know even less mathematics that I do.

Likewise, evolution is not quite as simple a matter as Susan’s letter suggests she thinks it is. It hasn’t finished yet.

For what it is worth, I think we in Australia, with our geologically stable land mass, should be building a few huge atomic power stations, so that we will have lots of power available for use in saving ourselves from whatever the climate may throw at us in the future. We have lots of room to store the waste.

Bob Hawke wanted us to make money by storing other people’s nuclear waste, and he was a smart man.

Paul Rackemann,

Yeppoon