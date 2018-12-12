'Climate change has nothing to do with man'

Students demand action over climate change. But are they on the wrong track?

I BELIEVE in climate change, but I also believe that man has nothing to do with it.

The climate has been changing for thousands of years, we can't control the climate, we can't make rain for our farmers or stop cyclones or earthquakes etc.



We can however use the forces of nature, which we are doing.



I have no problem with renewables, they are very useful, the more the better and they are of great benefit to heavy users of electricity during day-time hours, but I can't see renewables backed up by batteries to supply power to heavy industries such as steel works and aluminium smelters.

That is why there is a coal fired power station in Gladstone next to a smelter.



I have no faith in "expert" forecasts, remember Paul Ehrlich, who told us 30 years ago that by now we would all be starving, as the world would not be able to feed itself.



I can't see any sense in throwing millions of dollars into something that can't be proven. I don't think we need advice from Greenies.

The Paris talk fest is going to cost us millions, which could be better spent at home.

CO2 is a plant food, rural weekly (7/12/18) reported that cane sugar content is the highest in 20 years.



H. Wolfs, Rockhampton