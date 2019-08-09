Climate protesters attempt to 'arrest' Matt Canavan

EXTINCTION rebellion protesters, armed with posters and shouting out chants, attempted to "arrest” Queensland Senator Matt Canavan in Cairns this morning.

The Rockhampton-based Senator was sitting at a cafe on Sheridan St when he was approached by at least three environmental protesters who announced they were "arresting” him for being a "climate criminal”.

"We are taking you into custody for crimes against humanity,” they said.

"We are the citizen's police.

"You are a climate criminal so we are requiring you to come with us.”

The protesters are part of a movement of extinction rebellion protesters across the state who are opposing the Adani Carmichael mine. Senator Canavan has been a staunch supporter of the mine.

The self-proclaimed "people of the bush” surrounded Senator Canavan repetitively saying he was under arrest for his role in the damaging the environment.

After two minutes of torment Senator Canavan resisted their arrest and left the cafe with an entourage of protesters hot on his trail.

"We will not tolerate you climate criminal,” they called.

"The pacific islands and the Torres Strait are going under water.

"You have sentenced hundreds of thousands of millions of people to death by starvation and water deprivation.”

Senator Canavan retorted saying he was eager to create jobs in Central Queensland.

The protesters then surrounded his car preventing the driver to leave the parking space.

Senator Canavan's car remaining stationary, one protester yelled "climate criminal's willing to run over peaceful protesters”.

However, Senator Canavan's message to the Extinction rebellion was not so hostile as he took to social media later in the day.

"Great to catch up with my friends from Extinction Rebellion, who are continuing the great work of Bob Brown in their 'totally rational' campaign of yelling at people and stopping them going about their day,” he said.

"Worked wonders at the Federal Election - keep up the good work.”

Protests continued until police arrived and guided the protesters out of the way.

The Senator was in town for the Council of Australian Governments meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre.