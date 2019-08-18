Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Climber ‘embarrassed’ after heart-stopping mountain rescue

by Thomas Morgan
18th Aug 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN AMATEUR climber spent a number of hours stranded on a cliff face after trying to solo-climb Mt Tibrogargan, on the Sunshine Coast, yesterday.

Rueben Mead was forced to take shelter in a small cave hundreds of metres above ground, and took to Facebook while he waited for the SES.

Reuben Mead used a reflective cover to wave at a passing news helicopter. Picture: Nine News.
Reuben Mead used a reflective cover to wave at a passing news helicopter. Picture: Nine News.

Crews were called to the scene at 11am and he was finally back to earth just after 4pm, with rescuers helping him abseil down the mountain.

On Facebook, Mead said the situation was "a bit embarrassing" and admitted he probably needed to do "more research" before attempting to climb another cliff.

While stuck on the mountain, Mead said he used a reflective blanket to wave at what he thought was a passing rescue helicopter.

Mead was forced to climb down the cliff face by himself to meet up with a rescuer. Picture: Nine News.
Mead was forced to climb down the cliff face by himself to meet up with a rescuer. Picture: Nine News.

"It was the news (helicopter), so you got some good footage," he told Nine News.

Once Queensland Fire and Emergency Service rescuers arrived at the scene, they had to meet Mead at a spot on the mountain, where he was put in a harness and abseiled down the cliff-face.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said Mead didn't require medical assistance.

More Stories

climber editors picks emergency mountain climbing mt tibrogargan

Top Stories

    How the AFLC semis contenders match up

    premium_icon How the AFLC semis contenders match up

    AFL BITS take on Brothers in two senior grades, Panthers in the other

    WWF attacks canegrowers on reef science

    premium_icon WWF attacks canegrowers on reef science

    Environment Canegrowers hits back at government funding claims

    Fig Tree Creek plan gets green light

    premium_icon Fig Tree Creek plan gets green light

    News Capricorn Coast eyesores to be cleaned up

    'He only ever had smiles': Family grieves father-of-four

    premium_icon 'He only ever had smiles': Family grieves father-of-four

    News Family and friends pay tribute to Alvarez Broome.