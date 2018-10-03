Abseiler critical after falling 25 metres off cliff face

Emergency services on scene at Westlake Drive at The Leap, where an abseiler has reportedly fallen.

Emergency services on scene at Westlake Drive at The Leap, where an abseiler has reportedly fallen. Mitchell Bazley

UPDATE THURSDAY 7AM: RESCUE crews have revealed the details of a daring mission north of Mackay yesterday evening.

A climber in his 30s was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition overnight after falling while abseiling at The Leap.

Around 5.30pm, the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to the serious incident just north of Mackay.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said two mates were abseiling from The Leap when one fell 25 metres off a cliff face.

"The man was a first-time abseiler," the spokesperson said.

"QAS Paramedics and Queensland Fire Service personnel reached the man on foot. RACQ CQ Rescue lowered a Rescue Crew Officer and Critical Care Flight Paramedic to assist."

Due to the rugged terrain, the man had to be stretchered approximately 100 metres to the top of the mountain by emergency personnel, while the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter circled overhead.

"Once they were in position, the patient was winched to the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter where the on-board doctor administered treatment until they arrived at Mackay Base Hospital around 6.50pm," the RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man sustained a serious head injury and multiple fractures in the fall.

UPDATE, 7.17pm: A CLIMBER who fell between 10-15 metres while abseiling at The Leap this afternoon has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition.

The 30-year-old man was badly injured in the fall near The Leap Hotel, off the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Westlake Drive about 5.05pm, a spokesman said.

The climber had "fallen while abseiling" near the "first lookout" in the area.

It's not yet known whether the man is a Mackay region resident, or hails from further afield.

Police blocking off Westlake Drive at The Leap, where an abseiler has reportedly fallen during a climb. Mitchell Bazley

INITIAL, 5.49pm: A CLIMBER has fallen between 10 and 15 metres while abseiling at The Leap near Mackay, according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Paramedics and other emergency services were on scene off the Bruce Highway near The Leap Hotel about 5.05pm, a spokesman said.

The climber has "fallen while abseiling" near the "first lookout" in the area.

Efforts to recover the climber will likely be "protracted".

It was not yet known how badly the abseiler might be injured, the ambulance spokesman said.

Traffic in the area surrounding The Leap was heavily banked up as of 5.40pm, said a Daily Mercury reporter.