Clinic of arrested doctor says it's business as usual

Dr Stephen Murray is behind bars in Canada on child pornography charges. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Dr Stephen Murray is behind bars in Canada on child pornography charges. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130815claser1

UPDATE:

THE clinic which housed a top Rockhampton doctor arrested in Canada on child pornography charges says it is a case of "business as usual”.

Skin cancer specialist Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, of Frenchville, was arrested while visiting Canada's Prince Edward Island.

He is accused of making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Dr Murray is the principal and director of Capricorn Skin & Laser Centre, part of the Scotvale Medical Centre located at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre.

A spokeswoman for the Scotvale Medical Centre said it was a case of "business as usual.”

"We were notified of an overseas legal matter involving one of the doctors of this practice Dr Stephen Murray,” she said.

"We have no knowledge nor detail of the alleged offences nor do we have any understanding of the Canadian legal system and accordingly we will not be speculating on matters relating to these alleged offences.

"We remain open and it will be 'business as usual' to provide continuity of care for our patients from our five consulting doctors at the practice.

"Our focus, as always, is on ensuring patients are the priority and our consulting doctors are dedicated to providing exemplary care."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to a man arrested in Canada and to his family.

A ROCKHAMPTON skin clinic has apologised to customers for cancelling upcoming appointments after a top Rockhampton doctor was arrested on child porn charges.

Skin cancer specialist Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, of Frenchville, was arrested while visiting Canada's Prince Edward Island earlier this month.

He is accused of making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Dr Murray is the principal and director of Capricorn Skin & Laser Centre.

Patients of Mr Murray at Capricorn Skin and Laser Centre this week received a text message cancelling upcoming appointments.

Patients received this text message from Capricorn Skin Clinic stating their appointments with Dr Murray were cancelled. Contributed

"Hi Mrs, due to unforeseen circumstance, Dr Murray has taken sudden personal leave,” the text read.

"For this reason, your upcoming skin appt has been cancelled.

"Capricorn Skin are unable to offer skin checks or follow up reviews for the remainder of 2018.

"If you have a skin lesion of concern, we strongly encourage you to seek medical advice from your usual GP.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

The clinic, situated at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre, this morning declined to comment on Dr Murray's arrest.

"No we don't have any comment to make on that, thank you” a receptionist said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Leanne Butler told AAP on Thursday authorities were alerted when a member of the public reported Murray to police.

Dr Stephen Murray at the Capricorn Skin and laser centre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130815claser3

Sgt Butler declined to elaborate, pointing to the charges.

"The charges are child pornography, right?” Sgt Butler said.

"Possession of.

"So a witness saw something that made him come to us and enter into an investigation which resulted in charges of possession of child pornography and making and distributing.”

The RCMP has reached out to Australian authorities.

"We are doing a joint investigation with Australian police and part of the reason why we haven't released a whole lot (publicly about the case) is we are waiting to hear back from their investigators,” Sgt Butler said.

Murray was arrested on October 3 and remains in custody.

He will face a Prince Edward Island court on Friday for a "show cause” or bail hearing to determine if he will remain behind bars.

The activity allegedly took place in a public area although Sgt Butler declined to say where.

Murray was visiting the province Prince Edward Island for a few days.

Dr Murray graduated in 1984 from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

He spent a number of years as a rural procedural doctor before immigrating to New Zealand in 1992.

In 2003 Dr Murray moved to Rockhampton to focus on his interest in primary care skin cancer medicine.

Dr Murray holds fellowships with both the Australian and New Zealand Royal College of General Practitioners as well as a Fellowship with the Skin Cancer College of Australasia.

Dr Murray is actively involved in the teaching of skin cancer medicine and is a senior educator and lecturer for the John Flynn Student Program, Queensland Rural Medical Education (QRME), Skin Cancer College of Australia and the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Dr Murray says he is available for comprehensive skin checks, skin procedures and vasectomies Monday to Friday.