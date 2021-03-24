Menu
The number of Central Queensland GP clinics offering vaccinations is expected to grow to 40 by April 12.
Health

Clinics join in Capricorn Coast, Rocky vaccine rollout

Timothy Cox
24th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Clinics in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast have joined in Central Queensland’s vaccine rollout.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the vaccination program would move out from Rockhampton through Central Queensland medical centres, with plans to do vaccinations on the Capricorn Coast, Emerald, Gladstone and Biloela.

GPs who have now joined the program include Yeppoon Family Practice, Total Health Medical Centre Yeppoon, and Yeppoon Medical Centre, all of which will be offering vaccinations to the 1B cohort.

That cohort includes remaining hospital staff not in 1A, GPs and staff, meat and poultry processing workers, Defence, Indigenous aged 55-plus, non-Indigenous 70-plus, and Police, Corrective Services, Fire and Emergency Services.

Rockhampton will be served by the Gracemere Medical Centre, Family Practice at Glenmore, CQ Medicentre, Mandalay Medical Centre and Mount Archer Medical Centre.

The number of Central Queensland GP clinics offering vaccinations is expected to grow to 40 by April 12, delivering a 3400 vaccinations in total each week.

“There is considerable community demand for vaccinations, and many hospital switchboards have been busy fielding calls,” Ms Lauga said.

“You are able to check your vaccine eligibility on the Federal Government site or there is a National Coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.”

She said the rollout of the 1A vaccination program continued, with 221 vaccinations of high-risk frontline staff in Rockhampton and 134 in Gladstone already completed.

Most 1A residents across Central Queensland facilities are expected to be vaccinated in coming weeks.

