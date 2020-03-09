Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Back: Ed Greany, Ross Webber, Alan McCaul, Frank Douglas.Front: Kazza's Barbershop's Christy Nelson and Tara-Lee Hoani with 4RO's Tanya Paul.
Back: Ed Greany, Ross Webber, Alan McCaul, Frank Douglas.Front: Kazza's Barbershop's Christy Nelson and Tara-Lee Hoani with 4RO's Tanya Paul.
Community

Clipping for cancer: Thousands raised for research

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
9th Mar 2020 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE Central Queensland men braved the clippers at the weekend, sacrificing their hair for cancer research at a World's Greatest Shave event in Rockhampton.

Two thousand dollars was raised for the Leukaemia Foundation's Blood Cancer Research Program after the participants, who grew their beards many months in advance, were given the chop on Saturday at Stockland Rockhampton.

The Fitzroy River Lions Club president Alan McCaul joined members Ed Greany, Ross Webber, Ed Olsson and Frank Douglas (who all showed their dedication) before their hair was shaved by Kazza's Barbershop and Just Cuts staff.

Emcee Tanya Paul from 4RO encouraged shoppers to get behind the participants, by either donating or getting in the hot seat themselves; some passers-by chose to have their hair coloured in an array of bright colours.

Ready with the clippers was hair stylist Kayla Peters from Just Cuts along with Christy Nelson and Tara-Lee Hoani from Kazza's Barbershop.

Meanwhile, the Leukaemia Foundation will celebrate 22 years of the World's Greatest Shave this year, making it one of the country's longest-running fundraising events.

This comes as blood cancer remains one of the four most frequently diagnosed types of the disease, and one of the leading causes of death in Australia. Visit www.leukaemia.org.au to learn more about the disease.

fitzroy river lions club leukaemia foundation's world's greatest shave worlds greatest shave
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon watering hole sells for $6.5m

        premium_icon Yeppoon watering hole sells for $6.5m

        Property Mystery buyer takes over popular Cap Coast pub

        Hannah Clarke's funeral: "one of the greatest mums"

        premium_icon Hannah Clarke's funeral: "one of the greatest mums"

        News It's nearly three weeks since their violent deaths

        Crash victim remains critical after 6 days

        premium_icon Crash victim remains critical after 6 days

        News Groom-to-be badly hurt in horror Yeppoon Road head-on

        Chinese cultural law sparks dependency lawsuit

        premium_icon Chinese cultural law sparks dependency lawsuit

        News Their Chinese son was killed when steel pipes hit his car