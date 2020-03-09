Clipping for cancer: Thousands raised for research

FIVE Central Queensland men braved the clippers at the weekend, sacrificing their hair for cancer research at a World's Greatest Shave event in Rockhampton.

Two thousand dollars was raised for the Leukaemia Foundation's Blood Cancer Research Program after the participants, who grew their beards many months in advance, were given the chop on Saturday at Stockland Rockhampton.

The Fitzroy River Lions Club president Alan McCaul joined members Ed Greany, Ross Webber, Ed Olsson and Frank Douglas (who all showed their dedication) before their hair was shaved by Kazza's Barbershop and Just Cuts staff.

Emcee Tanya Paul from 4RO encouraged shoppers to get behind the participants, by either donating or getting in the hot seat themselves; some passers-by chose to have their hair coloured in an array of bright colours.

Ready with the clippers was hair stylist Kayla Peters from Just Cuts along with Christy Nelson and Tara-Lee Hoani from Kazza's Barbershop.

Meanwhile, the Leukaemia Foundation will celebrate 22 years of the World's Greatest Shave this year, making it one of the country's longest-running fundraising events.

This comes as blood cancer remains one of the four most frequently diagnosed types of the disease, and one of the leading causes of death in Australia. Visit www.leukaemia.org.au to learn more about the disease.