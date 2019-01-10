Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer pictured in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Clive Palmer pictured in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Politics

Lawsuit over Palmer loans for private jet

10th Jan 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of Clive Palmer's businesses are facing a $21 million lawsuit over loan repayments on a private jet used during political campaigns.

The jet, owned by Palmer Aviation, was bought using a $24.5 million loan guaranteed by Queensland Nickel and was used by the Palmer United Party in 2013 and 2014.

Both businesses have since collapsed, but the loan debt has been sold to litigation financier Vannin Capital. It has begun Supreme Court action against two other businesses of Mr Palmer's - QNI Metals and QNI Resources.

Mr Palmer declined to comment.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer lawsuit loans politics private jet

Top Stories

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News The Gladstone road store was initially projected to be finished in the first quarter of this year

    CQ man and man's best friend reunite with rescue team

    premium_icon CQ man and man's best friend reunite with rescue team

    News Tom Langley was stranded for hours at Corio Bay on Saturday

    • 10th Jan 2019 6:03 AM
    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    • 10th Jan 2019 6:45 AM
    International tourists spend up the big money in our region

    premium_icon International tourists spend up the big money in our region

    News 'We're very happy with increased numbers....definitely noticeable'

    • 10th Jan 2019 6:22 AM

    Local Partners